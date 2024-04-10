An American mailman refused to believe this could possibly have happened and it’s today’s funniest, most exasperating thing

Weird World Americans

It all started when author and all-round Twitter must-follow James Felton shared a picture of the very odd place this package of magnets ended up.

ordered magnets and the package landed like this pic.twitter.com/THlzVSd2i1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 8, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny and most agreeable replies.

What do you mean landed? It never landed. — Colonal (@ColonalLive) April 8, 2024

As your neighbour, now I know why my new credit card doesn’t work. — Martin Adams | Building Flowtelic (@Martin_Adams) April 8, 2024

The balloons you ordered are upstairs. — fionn (@FionnCarroll) April 8, 2024

But it also prompted a little bit of confusion among some people.

But…isn’t that…a wooden door? — Steve (@SBInaShui) April 8, 2024

woah there einstein, slow down with the science talk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 8, 2024

And more than a little bit confusion in this person, a mailman from the US who was (at best) sceptical and (at worst) just plain rude. Rude we tell you!

And it really did run and run. And run.

considering that only USPS employees can legally use mail slots this is ether a staged photo or an amazon employee screw up https://t.co/6agkjAUkyN — brice (@brissle) April 9, 2024

“Every post I see on the internet is from America” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2024

also applies to the UK (general rule of mail/parcel delivery globally) do appreciate the shade magnet ordering guy — brice (@brissle) April 9, 2024

carry on investigating extremely mundane posts columbo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2024

enjoy your magnets that for some reason you felt the need to stage a photo of in the expense of ether Royal Mail as a whole or the integrity of your amazon courier https://t.co/jOqS5okKAO — brice (@brissle) April 9, 2024

As many people from the UK have pointed out, you are just wrong. This is just how we use letterboxes. It’s a hole in your door to shove letters and parcels through. It’s possible to just not double down and admit that. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2024

I’ve seen photos of that & it seems pretty fucked apologies that y’all have that happening to you. https://t.co/Ldgk4xZbHH — brice (@brissle) April 9, 2024

Again, people don’t need to be royal mail employees to know how their post is delivered https://t.co/Jr2z1aBJnE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2024

