Yorkshire puddings fans have beef with an American chef for misnaming the Sunday roast favourites

Yorkshire pudding fans are raging about a ‘popover’ recipe, because they’re clearly Yorkshires.

TikTok chef and author Alexandra Stafford incurred the wrath of the UK and Ireland when she cooked the Sunday roast favourites – and very tempting they looked, too – but gave them their American name, disrespecting God’s own country …Yorkshire.

#yorkshirepudding #foolproof ♬ original sound – Alexandra’s Kitchen @alexandraskitchen The Key to Lofty Popovers Every Time? ⁣ ⁣ Room-temperature eggs, room-temperature (or slightly warmed) milk, and a hot oven. ⁣ ⁣ You don't have to preheat your pan; you don't have to let the batter rest. You just want your batter to be warm when entering the oven to quickly create steam to help the popovers rise. ⁣ ⁣ Recipe is linked in bio ⁣ #popovers

Butter? She butters her Yorkshires?

via GIPHY

She could probably hear the outrage before she read any of the comments.

The whole of the UK. THOSE ARE YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS!

Emma Prendergast

Popovers? People of Yorkshire, we ride at dawn.

Peach

The Irish stand with our Yorkshire brethren.

Marcus Cunningham

I’ll pop over and teach you about YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS.

Abby17

This is the one thing us Scots will join England to fight for. Those, my dear, are Yorkie puddings!!!!

ChelleSudz

You’re pronouncing Yorkshire puddings wrong, lol.

Sarah Ward

Thems is Yorkshire puddings lass. Topped with meat (brown) gravy. Yum.

Sarah Anne Zumba

Alexandra has yet to respond. She’s probably too busy thinking up a new name for Lancashire hotpot.

Popovergate aside, follow Alexandra for some seriously tasty-looking food ideas.

Source @alexandraskitchen