Yorkshire puddings fans have beef with an American chef for misnaming the Sunday roast favourites
Yorkshire pudding fans are raging about a ‘popover’ recipe, because they’re clearly Yorkshires.
TikTok chef and author Alexandra Stafford incurred the wrath of the UK and Ireland when she cooked the Sunday roast favourites – and very tempting they looked, too – but gave them their American name, disrespecting God’s own country …Yorkshire.
@alexandraskitchen The Key to Lofty Popovers Every Time? Room-temperature eggs, room-temperature (or slightly warmed) milk, and a hot oven. You don't have to preheat your pan; you don't have to let the batter rest. You just want your batter to be warm when entering the oven to quickly create steam to help the popovers rise. Recipe is linked in bio #popovers #yorkshirepudding #foolproof ♬ original sound – Alexandra’s Kitchen
Butter? She butters her Yorkshires?
She could probably hear the outrage before she read any of the comments.
The whole of the UK. THOSE ARE YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS!
Emma Prendergast
Popovers? People of Yorkshire, we ride at dawn.
Peach
The Irish stand with our Yorkshire brethren.
Marcus Cunningham
I’ll pop over and teach you about YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS.
Abby17
This is the one thing us Scots will join England to fight for. Those, my dear, are Yorkie puddings!!!!
ChelleSudz
You’re pronouncing Yorkshire puddings wrong, lol.
Sarah Ward
Thems is Yorkshire puddings lass. Topped with meat (brown) gravy. Yum.
Sarah Anne Zumba
Alexandra has yet to respond. She’s probably too busy thinking up a new name for Lancashire hotpot.
Popovergate aside, follow Alexandra for some seriously tasty-looking food ideas.
