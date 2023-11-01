‘Did you read the bible?’ Surely the most entertaining (and unexpected) plot twist you’ll watch this week

Videos

Full disclosure, it took us a little while to work out what was going on here.

It’s podcast presenter and documentary maker James English in conversation with – Google, Google – rapper Jordan McCann.

Which is probably all the context (possibly too much) you need before watching this clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, from @rapcastuk over on TikTok.

It’s got to be a joke, surely. Isn’t it? These people were less convinced than we were …

absolutely pishing mysel man this isnt even a parody pic.twitter.com/RWcqjn95cn — JC (@_JC1971) October 31, 2023

Get outta here!

And yet …

Underrated part is when he’s explaining what his quote means he just repeats it https://t.co/EUrreJwYYX — euan (@_euanmillar) October 31, 2023

This reminds me, people should watch Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring. It’s great. Basically, it’s about Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring. — Michael (@Mikey_McFarlane) October 31, 2023

Former wreckhead turned mental health guru podcasting has now peaked https://t.co/7QOtm0F3vm — Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 31, 2023

No way man A real meeting of minds there — James Tierney (@j_tierney07) October 31, 2023

Non Christians trying to wangle getting married in church for the pictures. https://t.co/I0ln0aiCax — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 1, 2023

And Jesus then said 'We shall fight them on the beaches' which, as you might not be aware, means to fight them on the beaches. — Ramsay1990c (@RamsayKlein) October 31, 2023

To conclude …

And this.

I must have watched this a hundred times. I find something new to laugh at everytime https://t.co/gXYUZH6O6m — Mark O'Neill (@MarkusOneillius) November 1, 2023

Source TikTok @rapcastuk Twitter @_JC1971