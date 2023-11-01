Videos

‘Did you read the bible?’ Surely the most entertaining (and unexpected) plot twist you’ll watch this week

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2023

Full disclosure, it took us a little while to work out what was going on here.

It’s podcast presenter and documentary maker James English in conversation with – Google, Google – rapper Jordan McCann.

Which is probably all the context (possibly too much) you need before watching this clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, from @rapcastuk over on TikTok.

@rapcastuk Jordan Mccann #fyp #viral #jordanmccann ♬ original sound – Rap Cast UK

It’s got to be a joke, surely. Isn’t it? These people were less convinced than we were …

Get outta here!

And yet …

To conclude …

And this.

Source TikTok @rapcastuk Twitter @_JC1971