‘Did you read the bible?’ Surely the most entertaining (and unexpected) plot twist you’ll watch this week
Full disclosure, it took us a little while to work out what was going on here.
It’s podcast presenter and documentary maker James English in conversation with – Google, Google – rapper Jordan McCann.
Which is probably all the context (possibly too much) you need before watching this clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter, from @rapcastuk over on TikTok.
It’s got to be a joke, surely. Isn’t it? These people were less convinced than we were …
absolutely pishing mysel man this isnt even a parody pic.twitter.com/RWcqjn95cn
— JC (@_JC1971) October 31, 2023
And yet …
Underrated part is when he’s explaining what his quote means he just repeats it https://t.co/EUrreJwYYX
— euan (@_euanmillar) October 31, 2023
This reminds me, people should watch Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring. It’s great. Basically, it’s about Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring.
— Michael (@Mikey_McFarlane) October 31, 2023
Former wreckhead turned mental health guru podcasting has now peaked https://t.co/7QOtm0F3vm
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) October 31, 2023
A real meeting of minds there
— James Tierney (@j_tierney07) October 31, 2023
Non Christians trying to wangle getting married in church for the pictures. https://t.co/I0ln0aiCax
— Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 1, 2023
And Jesus then said 'We shall fight them on the beaches' which, as you might not be aware, means to fight them on the beaches.
— Ramsay1990c (@RamsayKlein) October 31, 2023
To conclude …
Absolutely incredible❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eKwPSa3m2D
— Bilal Zafar – twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) October 31, 2023
I must have watched this a hundred times. I find something new to laugh at everytime https://t.co/gXYUZH6O6m
— Mark O'Neill (@MarkusOneillius) November 1, 2023
Source TikTok @rapcastuk Twitter @_JC1971