The possibility of Nigel Farage appearing on I’m a celebrity has gone down like a wriggling witchetty grub
For a couple of days this week, social media had been awash with rumours that serial general election loser Nigel Farage might be going into the jungle on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.
"The insects are leaving in protest!"
Nigel Farage is rumoured to be in this year's I'm A Celeb. @Kevin_Maguire @toryboypierce pic.twitter.com/olAVCr5Rv2
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2023
He addressed the issue in a short segment on GB News.
First of all, this pathetic grifter #NigelFarage IS going on I’m A Celeb, the talks he refers to is in relation to the Money (as always) that his agent is negotiating, cause the greedy Toad wants more than is on the table pic.twitter.com/8ozl752E6S
— Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) October 30, 2023
“I am giving it very very serious consideration. Why?
Well, …you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.
In my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience.”
What a happy coincidence that, mere months after losing his Coutts account because he’s not rich enough, Mr. Farage is considering reaching out to the kids via a TV programme for which he’d be paid a vast sum of money.
You can, no doubt, imagine the reactions – but you don’t need to because they’re here.
1.
Be good to see him eating bollocks rather than speaking it for a change
— Otto English (@Otto_English) October 30, 2023
2.
I'm a cockroach, get me out of here: after a series of challenges the losing cockroaches get dropped into a box containing Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/Dn7PUC44AP
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 30, 2023
3.
I do wonder if revealing his actual personality to the world will be quite the PR coup his supporters imagine it will be. https://t.co/IV4xdQaUFD
— Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) October 30, 2023
4.
They know the revenue from people phoning in to nominate him for trials will be astronomical hence why they keep calling him to do it.
— Paddy McGough (@paddymcgough) October 31, 2023
5.
a proposal: we put Nigel Farage in the jungle but don't put the cameras or any other humans there and we just leave him there to fend for himself
— a spooky name is still not a personality guys (@JonnElledge) October 30, 2023
6.
"Have we got a pic of Farage yet from the I'm A Celeb team to go with this piece?"
"Er, no, boss."
"Never mind. Here's a Photoshop. Nobody will notice." pic.twitter.com/r2r43qXIRI
— Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 29, 2023
7.
I've got goosesteps just thinking about it.
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 30, 2023
8.
That'll be enough for him to reopen his Coutts account thenhttps://t.co/mWXFLFlhpJ
— Toby Moses (@tobymoses) October 30, 2023
9.
Our options are
A: he takes a safe Tory seat and becomes their next leader; or
B: he shares a hut 9400 miles away with H from Steps and Wincey Willis, constantly showered with cockroaches and a diet of ostrich anus.
Pray to God he goes with Bhttps://t.co/evdh3OnGHa
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) October 30, 2023
10.
I bet he sues you all when he loses https://t.co/FUsdOQ0fly
— Alex – Not so calm anymore (@Alexverycalm) October 30, 2023
11.
Just a bit concerned the cockroaches will walk out in disgust this year. pic.twitter.com/Y2fioq4HZd
— Michael Ⓥ #FBPE. (@changed_gear) October 29, 2023
12.
Mf saying he’s doing it to help the “10 million young people” who watch the show.
You’re eating donkey dick, mate. Not solving the housing crisis. #ImACeleb https://t.co/QIwnAsmjXq
— Manic Kieth Preachers KC (@wrb91) October 30, 2023
We can’t help wondering who might join Farage in the jungle. Rosie Holt had some suggestions.
Nigel Farage might be joining I’m a Celeb omg! Lets put Suella Braverman in the jungle! Let’s put Andrew Tate in the jungle! Let’s put Tommy Robinson in the jungle! Let’s put Nazi Fred in the jungle! Let’s put dead Hitler in the jungle! Let’s put
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) October 30, 2023
