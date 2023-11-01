Celebrity

The possibility of Nigel Farage appearing on I’m a celebrity has gone down like a wriggling witchetty grub

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 1st, 2023

For a couple of days this week, social media had been awash with rumours that serial general election loser Nigel Farage might be going into the jungle on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

He addressed the issue in a short segment on GB News.

“I am giving it very very serious consideration. Why?

Well, …you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.

In my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience.”

What a happy coincidence that, mere months after losing his Coutts account because he’s not rich enough, Mr. Farage is considering reaching out to the kids via a TV programme for which he’d be paid a vast sum of money.

You can, no doubt, imagine the reactions – but you don’t need to because they’re here.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We can’t help wondering who might join Farage in the jungle. Rosie Holt had some suggestions.

READ MORE

Matt Hancock has signed up for I’m A Celebrity – 17 favourite responses

Image Screengrab, Screengrab