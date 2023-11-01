This ‘patriotic Christian family’ really aren’t into Halloween and got just the responses they deserved

Pics

We’ve seen lots of funny and scary – and scarily funny – Halloween costumes this year but none of them are as memorable as this.

It’s a sign from a ‘patriotic Christian family’ who, it’s fair to say, really aren’t into Halloween and it’s a proper work of art.

It went viral after it was shared on Reddit by cyrobite- and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Just one more question … ‘Trick or treat?’ (runs for the hills).

And they got all the responses they deserved … and more.

‘Jesus, who was notable for his opposition for handouts and charity …’

AtheistBibleScholar ‘You want these loaves of bread? ‘Pay me, MF! No free handouts!’

HaroldBaws ‘Just turn your light off asshole. Performative shit like this just makes you a target. “Those damn satanists egged the house honey. I guess the sign didn’t ward them off and we should have prayed harder.”

bpeck451 ‘Someone’s getting egged.’

roudBoomer ‘It’s funny how Uber Christians don’t know that Halloween is All Saints Eve and is a holy celebration beginning with Vespers and continuing into All Souls Day.’

SIVART_MCDORF ‘I would LOVE to tell these kind of people where christmas trees, easter bunnys and easter eggs really originate from!’

Goeoe ‘Then you would be a fake news Satanist.’

Broken-Digital-Clock

And finally, an honourable mention to this from down under. Similar but very different, and very funny.

