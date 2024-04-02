‘How I Exercise’ might just be the most relatable thing you see today (or not)

Pics Matt Shirley

The king of charts, Matt Shirley (who else?) has turn his attention to the world of exercise, and it looks like he’s pretty much nailed it …for some, at least.

See for yourself.

It really spoke to a few Reddit users.

Always wondered why one leg was slightly more toned than the other. Need to get the reps in now on the opposite leg.

IrishAndIKnowIt7612

Stressercise is real!

whoooo_me

Lie. You don’t go to the gym that much 🙂 LOL

PersonalProfession74

Restless leg ftw.

Rogue_Like

I wonder what’s the equivalent of toe tapping to walking miles.

Tatertots28

But you should see my toe.

Prince_of_Fish

If you were me you would have a pie sliver of “changing positions constantly through the night as I attempt to sleep”.

Sarsmi

My wife won’t sit in the couch with me. Says it feels like an earthquake.

StandStillLaddie

Matt added a follow-up comment.

After thinking about it I’m more of a heel tapper than a toe tapper.

Details matter.

Source Matt Shirley Image Matt Shirley, Pixabay