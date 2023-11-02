26 times Simpsons screenshots matched up beautifully with album covers
There’s a theory that nothing happens that hasn’t already been predicted by The Simpsons.
For example, there was the FIFA corruption trial, the horsemeat scandal …and the Trump presidency.
But it turns out that there’s also a Simpson’s screenshot for loads of your favourite album covers – and some you hate, of course.
They’ve been expertly assembled by the @SimpsonsAlbums account, so we gathered some favourites.
1.
Fleetwood Mac- Fleetwood Mac (1975) pic.twitter.com/hZq5G3Dyat
2.
Prince- Prince (1979) pic.twitter.com/rYtvWIbJWy
3.
Tears For Fears- Songs From the Big Chair (1985) pic.twitter.com/BCiCXSRP0l
4.
Echo & the Bunnymen- Ocean Rain (1984) pic.twitter.com/wWixTnolXF
5.
Talking Heads- Remain in Light (1980) pic.twitter.com/7j5LqhVYcp
6.
Iggy Pop- The Idiot (1977) pic.twitter.com/a5FJMCqFWe
7.
Bob Dylan- Another Side of Bob Dylan (1964) pic.twitter.com/WD9Es8Gbto
8.
Joy Division- Closer (1980) pic.twitter.com/O5HIUghRIB
9.
Elvis Costello- My Aim is True (1977) pic.twitter.com/DP6nAquGrx
10.
Tyler, the Creator- Wolf (2013) pic.twitter.com/3z6xIQTvqA
11.
The National- Boxer (2007) pic.twitter.com/IxFVzLJuAR
12.
David Bowie- Low (1976) pic.twitter.com/K9iHKQfRoO
13.
Kate Bush- Hounds of Love (1985) pic.twitter.com/HACT7yA2bT
