Pics

26 times Simpsons screenshots matched up beautifully with album covers

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2023

There’s a theory that nothing happens that hasn’t already been predicted by The Simpsons.

For example, there was the FIFA corruption trial, the horsemeat scandal …and the Trump presidency.

But it turns out that there’s also a Simpson’s screenshot for loads of your favourite album covers – and some you hate, of course.

They’ve been expertly assembled by the @SimpsonsAlbums account, so we gathered some favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2