26 times Simpsons screenshots matched up beautifully with album covers

There’s a theory that nothing happens that hasn’t already been predicted by The Simpsons.

For example, there was the FIFA corruption trial, the horsemeat scandal …and the Trump presidency.

But it turns out that there’s also a Simpson’s screenshot for loads of your favourite album covers – and some you hate, of course.

They’ve been expertly assembled by the @SimpsonsAlbums account, so we gathered some favourites.

Fleetwood Mac- Fleetwood Mac (1975) pic.twitter.com/hZq5G3Dyat — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) November 2, 2023

Tears For Fears- Songs From the Big Chair (1985) pic.twitter.com/BCiCXSRP0l — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 20, 2023

Echo & the Bunnymen- Ocean Rain (1984) pic.twitter.com/wWixTnolXF — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 12, 2023

Talking Heads- Remain in Light (1980) pic.twitter.com/7j5LqhVYcp — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) September 26, 2023

Iggy Pop- The Idiot (1977) pic.twitter.com/a5FJMCqFWe — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) September 24, 2023

Bob Dylan- Another Side of Bob Dylan (1964) pic.twitter.com/WD9Es8Gbto — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) August 31, 2023

Elvis Costello- My Aim is True (1977) pic.twitter.com/DP6nAquGrx — Simpsons Albums (@SimpsonsAlbums) October 26, 2022

