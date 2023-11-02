These 18 people furious at the M&S Christmas ad for going ‘woke’ only makes us like it more

Celebrity

The Marks & Spencer Christmas ad launched this week and, yes, we think it’s a bit early for this sort of thing too.

But we’re not here to sigh and say something about it not even being Bonfire Night yet (except it isn’t, obviously), we’re here because the ad prompted no end of fury among a certain type of person.

But before we get to them, have a watch of the ad itself, featuring Zawe Ashton, Tan France, Hannah Waddingham, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Sound the klaxon, our clothing and home Christmas ad for 2023 is here! #LoveThismasNotThatmas pic.twitter.com/uI0tKNnIGc — M&S (@marksandspencer) November 1, 2023

And just in case you were thinking just a bit of fun intended to encourage you to part with your hard-earned, you’d be absolutely wrong.

Because it was nothing short of a woke disgrace, according to these people who you might generously call the ‘usual suspects’ (beginning with the most usual of all) and it only made us like it even more.

You don’t have to have a flag after your name to be angry about it, but it helps.

1.

Early contender for Worst Xmas Ad of the Year from M&S? ‍❤️‍Obligatory gay couple

‍❤️‍No heterosexual couple in sight

✅The family is black, obvs (now mandatory in ad land)

Set fire to Xmas cards

Who stole all the kids? 100% ‘diversity’ & 0% fun! https://t.co/bHTHBrnA6l — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) November 2, 2023

2.

Absolutely disgraceful. As if the world isn’t already messed up. — Craig Sutcliffe (@craigy_73) November 1, 2023

3.

This ad erodes the meaning and magic of Christmas Remove it @marksandspencer and sack your marketing team (who are clearly totally out of touch) before you destroy your business. The idea any publicity is good publicity is rubbish, certainly in this case. #boycottMarksandSpencer https://t.co/TXAJZHPtnP — Henry Bolton OBE (@_HenryBolton) November 2, 2023

4.

What were you thinking ? This is the worst advert ever kicking tradition while you are constantly telling us about M&S history. Utter nonsense — Áine (@AineAmnesia) November 1, 2023

5.

So do we live in a country where white people are a minority now then @marksandspencer ? You can literally stuff your Christmas up your backside. https://t.co/TPofGwhjTq — Andrea Hodgkinson (@andie1105) November 1, 2023

6.

Wrecking every Christmas tradition in one advert & calling it “Thismas” instead of Christmas.

Well @marksandspencer guess I won’t be patronising your stores for any traditional Christmas food either – and I won’t be the only one! Absolutely disgraceful advert… shame on you! https://t.co/HCMew3DdTT — Fi (@Fibutton) November 1, 2023

7.

@marksandspencer While your ad aims to celebrate the diversity of how people spend their holidays, it misses the mark on respecting the essence of Christmas. This isn’t just any holiday; it’s a Christian festival commemorating the birth of Christ. Your ad’s tone, which some have… — Partisan (@1PartisanNews) November 1, 2023

8.