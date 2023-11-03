This guy’s dancing ‘special move’ is going wildly viral for good reason

Entertainment

A video of a random guy dancing in a bar in Brazil has been lighting up the internet thanks to his remarkable ‘special move’. What makes it all the more remarkable is that the rest of his dancing is pretty much your standard and underwhelming ‘dad dancing’.

The video was shared on Twitter by Kelbin and has had many thousands of views.

Let’s have a look…

this is cracking me up like everything else he does is half assed except that one move. that’s his move pic.twitter.com/eyVKtpjWVa — kelbin (@pissboymcgee) November 2, 2023

Hugely impressive! How to get yourself on the waiting list for a hip replacement. Others were equally impressed…

its so fluid its like he disjointed his bones to be able to bend his body back and forth. what a king — . (@johnmeetsworld) November 2, 2023

Like stumbling through the verses then killing the chorus — just Dallin (@Delhome17) November 2, 2023

I’m gonna tear an ACL trying to learn how to do this shit — jack (@Jrieth16) November 2, 2023

This has very quickly become my favorite video of all time https://t.co/8rYRFhPnKJ — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) November 2, 2023

Many other people thought he looked rather familiar…

Looks like Jose Mourinho — Golden Goal Fantasy Football (@GoldenGoalFF) November 2, 2023

Mourinho got them moves — SIM2 (@SIM2__) November 2, 2023

The special one — HK (@HKontheBlock) November 2, 2023

This dance hasn’t got a name so I’m gonna call it THE JOSÉ MOURINHO When I say “I hit that Jose Mourinho” on my birthday you now know exactly what I’m talking about. https://t.co/5a80UvnKqm — Funk Butcher (@FunkButcher) November 2, 2023

Nice to see Mourinho enjoying his jollies https://t.co/yLJBrrxELw — Sophie Leigh (@SophieLeigh_95) November 2, 2023

Got the moves like José.

