This guy’s dancing ‘special move’ is going wildly viral for good reason

David Harris. Updated November 3rd, 2023

A video of a random guy dancing in a bar in Brazil has been lighting up the internet thanks to his remarkable ‘special move’. What makes it all the more remarkable is that the rest of his dancing is pretty much your standard and underwhelming ‘dad dancing’.

The video was shared on Twitter by Kelbin and has had many thousands of views.

Let’s have a look…

Hugely impressive! How to get yourself on the waiting list for a hip replacement. Others were equally impressed…

Many other people thought he looked rather familiar…

Got the moves like José.

Source kelbin Image Screengrab