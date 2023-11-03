Weird World

Just when this Nadine Dorries story surely can’t get any more bizarre, along comes the payoff

Poke Staff. Updated November 3rd, 2023

Nadine Dorries has written a book, you may or may not be glad to know, and it’s called The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson.

He’s what??? Oh, political.

And it’s all over the front page of the Daily Mail today and it’s the first dead cat strategy to feature a dead rabbit.

And if you think that’s weird, wait until you get to the last paragraph, as highlighted by the great @Otto_English.

And here it is in full.

There’s normal and then there’s normal. And then there’s whatever the hell it is that we just read.

Source @Otto_English Daily Mail