27 of the most weird and wonderful things people have ordered while drunk

Poke Staff. Updated November 4th, 2023

There ought to be some sort of device to stop people ordering things while drunk. Although, that would prevent us from seeing absolute marvels like these things, so maybe not.

1. 11.5lbs of cheese. That’s a lot of toasties


2. Need custom-made eyeball knobs for your guitar? This guy didn’t, but he drunk ordered some anyway


3. For making the world’s largest pancake


4. Fine art is always collectible


5. Cat sold seperately*


*Adopt, don’t shop

6. The neighbours will be thrilled


7. That’s a damn fine cut-out of Kyle MacLachlan


8. Just when you thought you were going to run out of stuffed squirrels


9. Kaleidoscope goggles – obviously


10. Who hasn’t had a skinful and realised their Latin isn’t as good as it should be?


11. This very handy *checks notes* sausage stuffer


12. A Rihanna T-shirt


13. The best shower curtain of all time


14. A screaming stuffed monkey full of surgical tubing


