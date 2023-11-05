Pics

There’s nothing Matt Shirley can’t hilariously convey with a clever infographic – and his succinct explanation of downloading music in the 90s is no exception.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Maybe you had to be there in the 90s, but we were – and we suspect this lot were too.

Bringing back warm fuzzy memories of hours and hours spent on Limewire downloading tunes, and then hours and hours spent disinfecting my computer.

Soylent_Milk2021

Only the realest remember trying to download MP3s and there being a 75% chance of it being Bill Clinton telling you to go to a website to get free electronics.

ScootSchloingo

If anyone remembers Limewire the chart on the right is accurate.

Lewisxx94x

If any piece of music had even the barest whiff of humor in then some smoothbrain would mislabel it as Weird Al.

revtim

Lol, file sharing apps were definitely the glory holes of the early internet.

OK_War_2817

That pink wedge isn’t nearly large enough.

Tiddertikcus

plagueofsquirrels remembered an upside.

With a tiny sliver for “Music we did not want but that turned out to be as good as or better than what we were looking for.”

