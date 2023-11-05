‘What British slang/phrase really gets to you?’ 19 hackle risers

Life

We’re grateful to u/Markleshark1 for the question they posted on r/AskABrit.

What British slang/phrase really gets to you?

They added –

“Saw this on AskReddit and I replied with my answer but thought it might be a touch too British for the rest of the world. Platty Joobs. Urgh.”

The answers contain some NSFW language – and a lot of relatable and grating words and phrases.

Holibobs. No, just no.

CharmingMeringue

VivyansMum

“Hubby”, “hubs” or anything of the sort disgusts me.

PoiLaLuce

Crotch Gremlin or Crotch Goblin does not make me think of a kid or really anything appropriate. Hate that descriptor.

StunnedInTheSuburbs

‘Just saying’ . Usually said after a particularly mean comment as if it somehow makes you innocent of what you just said. Either own your nasty comment or don’t say it at all.

LessaRocks

Staycation. Get in the bin.

DancerWales

Methinks. Only twats use it. Don’t be a twat.

Both-Preparation-122

InsertRandomMoniker

Everything being named some variation of Boaty McBoatface.

SilverellaUK

