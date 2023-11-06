Science

A Swindon Town fan blamed their team’s epic defeat on vaccinations and it’s a furiously funny read

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2023

Time now to visit Swindon Town FC – no, it’s not a phrase we’ve used earlier – after the team’s shock 7-4 FA Cup defeat to lowly (even more lowly than Swindon) Aldershot Town.

It was quite the game, by all accounts, Swindon going seven goals down – three in the first 10 minutes – before they scored four consolations including two in added time.

But even that drama was nothing compared to this fan’s vent on Facebook after the game, blaming the defeat on neither the players nor the tactics but … vaccinations.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @StokeyyG2 and it’s a right, rollicking read.

Here it is again in full …

And whether it’s tongue in cheek or not – surely it’s tongue in cheek. No? – it’s magnificent.

Here’s what everyone made of it.

