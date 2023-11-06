Alec Baldwin’s brutal takedown by his daughter is surely the most savage celebrity roast you’ll see

Celebrity

Over on Reddit people have been enjoying Alec Baldwin being brutally taken down by his daughter Ireland in surely the most savage celebrity roast you’ll see.

It’s a Comedy Central roast from back in 2019 and it’s just gone viral again for reasons which will become obvious.

By the end of it we were hiding behind the sofa …

Mega ooof.

‘That wasn’t a roast that was a tragic house fire resulting in 3rd degree burns.’

KaileyMG

‘I slow down to look at car accidents but I actually had to look away from this at points.’

Fucking brutal.’

lostboysgang

‘That the realest roast of all time. You can feel the heat of her burns.’

MillenialCounselor

‘He genuinely starts to look pissed off halfway through …’

ardamom98

‘She f-cking WENT FOR IT and he had to sit there with a smile on his face ‘

sjoy512

“He also loses Emmys, Oscar’s and custody of his first born child.”

‘N U C L E A R.’

‘Get her a drink so can tell us how she really feels.’

_Lychee179

FestusPowerLoL

Source Reddit u/CleetisMcgee