Georgia Tennant had the best response after husband David was named a ‘dilf of the year’

Celebrity

We’re familiar with the acronym MILF as you will be too, but we’re ashamed to say we hadn’t come across DILF before (not that it took too long to work it out, obviously).

We mention this after David Tennant, surely everyone’s favourite Doctor, was named one of the DILFs of the year – no, us neither – by whoever the hell these people are.

TOP DILFS OF THE YEAR 3 • David Tennant pic.twitter.com/SE79zWWn2X — archive dilfs (@archivedilfs) November 5, 2023

And it prompted lots of responses, as you might imagine. Lots.

#1 in the eyes of god and holy spiritpic.twitter.com/RYqIwZjWEy — aru DARKLING DAY (@elfbotanist) November 5, 2023

DESERVED #1 BUT WE MOVE pic.twitter.com/lefSxiKlF1 — koko • tagged ofmd spoilers! ‍☠️ (@roguepyrate) November 5, 2023

AMENNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/VrjD6Z74O0 — anthony jung crowley | vavoom (@lonelyymrcry) November 5, 2023

we love to see it pic.twitter.com/6Cy3qcJLDO — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) November 5, 2023

But we mention it because the best response, and definitely the funniest, went to the great man’s wife, Georgia Tennant.

Once he’s Googled what ‘Dilf’ means, he’ll be thrilled. And unbearable. https://t.co/fRUWf5aub6 — Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) November 5, 2023

Well, it made us smile.

This needs to be a live reaction — Fizzzzz (@ImSfizzaa) November 6, 2023

him for the rest of the year: pic.twitter.com/elrdmsQ1EG — cloudy ☁️ (@moonyphases) November 5, 2023

To conclude …

— E L James (@E_L_James) November 5, 2023

Source @georgiaEtennant