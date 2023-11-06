Celebrity

Georgia Tennant had the best response after husband David was named a ‘dilf of the year’

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2023

We’re familiar with the acronym MILF as you will be too, but we’re ashamed to say we hadn’t come across DILF before (not that it took too long to work it out, obviously).

We mention this after David Tennant, surely everyone’s favourite Doctor, was named one of the DILFs of the year – no, us neither – by whoever the hell these people are.

And it prompted lots of responses, as you might imagine. Lots.

But we mention it because the best response, and definitely the funniest, went to the great man’s wife, Georgia Tennant.

Well, it made us smile.

To conclude …

Source @georgiaEtennant