Michael Crick was kicked off GB News for criticising the station – during a piece about free speech

Updated November 6th, 2023

Having won the Multichannel News Programme award at the 2023 Television and Radio Industries Club Awards, which it sponsored, it looks like GB News might be about to be recognised for its services to irony after Michael Crick shared his experiences of appearing on the channel.

This is what happened.

Farrukh shared a clip of the exchange between Michael Crick and Neil Oliver, which is an extraordinary watch.

“I think Ofcom, who are one of the weakest institutions on the planet, should get a grip on you lot. I mean, it’s absurd that you have Tory MP after Tory MP after Tory MP, two leaders of the Brexit Party, and hardly any Labour MPs.

You are a right-wing channel, and the rules in this country are very clear.”

“I don’t think you can deny that the channel has made space for all kinds of voices, left, right and …”

“No, they’re predominantly on the right. I mean, look at, you know, when Nigel Farage takes the week off, who replaces him? The leader of the Brexit P …Reform UK. Over 67 million people in this country – you choose to replace Nigel Farage, it’s his successor as party leader.”

“We’re going into a break. Bear with us.”

Thanks to Michael, we know what happened during the break. The irony of expelling someone from a discussion of free speech for being critical of the station was not lost on these people.

It’s interesting to consider what is and isn’t acceptable to the GB News production team.

After the break, Neil Oliver expressed his disappointment.

We expect he’ll hand in his resignation anytime now, given that the channel’s ethos has been undermined.

Source Michael Crick, @Implausibleblog