The only thing funnier than the Tories’ by-election calamity was GB News’s watery-eyed response

It’s been a calamitous night for the Conservative party which suffered a historic double by-election defeat, for Andrew Cooper in Tamworth and in Nadine Dorries’ old mid-Bedfordshire constituency.

And nowhere was this sombre mood reflected more than at right-wing news channel GB News.

If you enjoyed the Tory election woes – party chair Greg Hands reckons they’re still going to smash it – then you’ll love this.

It’s Anne Diamond and – Google, Google – Stephen Dixon picking over the ruins of the double vote today.

GB News taking the double Tory by-election defeat well I see pic.twitter.com/AYFeBG08G2 — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 20, 2023

Wot no black tie?

They look like they’re announcing a death pic.twitter.com/dsZw0EN1ul — Auntie Shirley #GEnow (@aunty_shirley) October 20, 2023

Totally unbiased, totally gutted https://t.co/Jt6WXGtEA0 — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) October 20, 2023

“This is GB News from London. CCHQ has announced the death of the Tory party” — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) October 20, 2023

A very, very late swing in the last sentence to try to appear anything but 100% Tory supporting. — JCresearch (@JCresearch01) October 20, 2023

