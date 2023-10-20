News

The only thing funnier than the Tories’ by-election calamity was GB News’s watery-eyed response

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2023

It’s been a calamitous night for the Conservative party which suffered a historic double by-election defeat, for Andrew Cooper in Tamworth and in Nadine Dorries’ old mid-Bedfordshire constituency.

And nowhere was this sombre mood reflected more than at right-wing news channel GB News.

If you enjoyed the Tory election woes – party chair Greg Hands reckons they’re still going to smash it – then you’ll love this.

It’s Anne Diamond and – Google, Google – Stephen Dixon picking over the ruins of the double vote today.

Wot no black tie?

