Break out the tiny violins – Captain Tom’s daughter has lost her appeal to save her private spa

In a blow to all those who use charity money to set up a spa in the grounds of their own home, without first getting planning permission – a tiny constituency, admittedly – Hannah Ingram-Moore has been told her appeal has failed. Demolition is on the horizon – of the spa, not Mrs Ingram-Moore.

BREAKING: Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore has been reduced to using public spas after losing a planning application appeal against the demolition of an unauthorised home spa in their garden. https://t.co/j43jKouXEX — Metro (@MetroUK) November 7, 2023

There was an outpouring of sympathy for the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was knighted for services to charity after raising millions of pounds for the NHS by walking up and down his garden at the age of 99.

Oh no, wait …there wasn’t.

At the going down of the sun room, they will remember him. https://t.co/oiPRD11H69 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 7, 2023

They shouldn’t have tried to massage the figures! We all sauna this coming! x https://t.co/L5JrMB9Wuj pic.twitter.com/bkEErNFjwt — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) November 7, 2023

Let the people swim in the fraud liquid from the dark spa-cophagus. https://t.co/ozgMhXdjot — Sooz "not Halloween anymore" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 7, 2023

“Reduced to using public spas” is one hell of a line https://t.co/URxHeTDaQ2 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 7, 2023

I’ve heard his dying wish was for his family to have a home spa, complete with changing rooms and a state of the art sound system pumping music into the sauna. Shame. — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) November 7, 2023

Oh. No. Captain Tom’s daughter reduced to using public spas after losing planning appealhttps://t.co/3jQgJA7IC9 — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) November 7, 2023

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR https://t.co/sM5YE6NM8J — Von Mooms ‍♀️ (@Danny_McMoomins) November 7, 2023

Nature is healing x https://t.co/JLL2SmbYrM — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) November 7, 2023

“I’m a trained grifter reduced to the status of a public spa user.” https://t.co/WxpLt67PSa pic.twitter.com/CrgOYBDuCX — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 7, 2023

In honour of Captain Tom’s walk, they’ve gone as far as they could in one direction, and now they’re going to turn around and go back to where they started. https://t.co/AOwSsUQGXG — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) November 7, 2023

OBSESSED that Captain Tom’s family tried to get their spa building through the Council’s heritage assessment by saying that it was required for charitable purposes including presentations to the press??? https://t.co/XliBEU00xc pic.twitter.com/d8POFjMomt — Holly (@_______holly) November 7, 2023

*Oh hang on that's the crying laughing one* https://t.co/b0PlgbJWMK — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 7, 2023

We doff our caps to David KC for this.

