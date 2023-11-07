News

Break out the tiny violins – Captain Tom’s daughter has lost her appeal to save her private spa

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2023

In a blow to all those who use charity money to set up a spa in the grounds of their own home, without first getting planning permission – a tiny constituency, admittedly – Hannah Ingram-Moore has been told her appeal has failed. Demolition is on the horizon – of the spa, not Mrs Ingram-Moore.

There was an outpouring of sympathy for the daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who was knighted for services to charity after raising millions of pounds for the NHS by walking up and down his garden at the age of 99.

Oh no, wait …there wasn’t.

We doff our caps to David KC for this.

Allison Pearson mistook the Wicker Man for a Captain Tom tribute and her fury made it so much funnier

