Captain Tom’s daughter lost her spa appeal and the Metro’s hilariously brutal take just won headline of the year

No shortage of big news stories today but few will get quite so much attention as this one, after Captain Tom’s daughter lost her planning application appeal for a spa complex in their garden.

Hannah Ingam-Moore and her husband Colin, who have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months over their handling of the late fundraiser’s legacy, have been given three months to demolish the structure.

We’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite responses here.

But we mention it again because of the Metro’s headline on the story today which is surely about as brutal as you can possible get.

Perfect headline, no notes pic.twitter.com/RKU7YhjeXC — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) November 7, 2023

Headline of the year! Stop the count!

And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

“Reduced to using public spas” is one hell of a line https://t.co/URxHeTDaQ2 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 7, 2023

Stunning headline. This is how I want my news. https://t.co/Hg5aMLnUHj — Nick Walker (@nickw84) November 7, 2023

This is one of the best headlines I’ve ever seen, sensational work https://t.co/cVNiZ5Vuy4 — char manning (@xylottie) November 7, 2023

“reduced to using public spas” Lol https://t.co/qxQWay3lBD — D Fens Ghost (@D_Fens_Ghost) November 7, 2023

Talking about Metro headlines, as we were.

Who… who came up with this headline at The Metro? pic.twitter.com/Z1JD7BJy8E — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) October 27, 2023

And also this one, from back in the day.

Aaaand another important headline from the Metro… pic.twitter.com/1uADSd2u1G — Nigel Bartholomew Hogwallop LGB ✂️ TQ (@BythewayNigel) August 19, 2023

In one word.

