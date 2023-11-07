Celebrity

Michael Barrymore performing Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) has to be seen to still not be believed

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2023

You could be forgiven for watching footage of light entertainment from the 1990s and wondering whether they were on mnd-altering substances back then or you are now.

Over on Twitter/X, Ruth Husko: Too Cheeky used her considerable skill at finding quirky old media to dredge up the perfect example of that phenomenon – Michael Barrymore‘s no-holds-barred performance of Backstreet’s Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Brace yourself.

That’s the kind of commitment we’re still waiting for from Ant and Dec, to be honest. Dan Walker was speechless.

These people managed to think of a few things to say.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We really want to see a reaction video of Backstreet watching this.

In case you’ve been left curious, here’s the full song.

READ MORE

This Cilla Black Christmas special is unforgettable TV – and not in a good way

Source @dank_ackroyd Image Screengrab