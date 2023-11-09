US

Ivanka Trump gave evidence in her dad’s fraud case – these 17 objections were sustained

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2023

After doing just about everything she could to avoid it – short of fleeing to Cancun – Ivanka Trump has finally given evidence in her father’s $250 million civil fraud case.

She had been widely mocked for claiming that taking the stand on a school night would cause her ‘undue hardship’, because she needed to be at home with the children.

We’re guessing she passed the hat around to fork out for a babysitter.

The crowd outside the court in New York gave her a rousing welcome – sort of.

Things weren’t any better once she got inside, where she was informed that her attempt to block emails between herself and her husband, Jared Kushner, being entered into evidence had failed.

That whole ‘but, her emails’ thing is going to be a bit awkward from now on.

These comments nailed it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2