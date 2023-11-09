US

Fancy being the first volunteer to get one of Musk’s brain implants? Neither do these 14 people

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 9th, 2023

Back in 2016, Elon Musk and a team of experts in fields such as neuroscience and robotics, began working on the brain implant that would eventually become Neuralink.

Effectively a Fitbit hardwired in the head, the device has been tested on pigs and monkeys, with allegations of horrible suffering in the animals, but now might be tried on humans, if Musk can get volunteers.

If the thought of living on the Island of Dr. Moreau appeals to you, this might be your big break. Otherwise …not so much.

Whatever happens, there are going to be conspiracy theories.

