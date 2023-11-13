David Cameron’s return sent this Danny Dyer moment wildly viral again and it’s as satisfying now as it was then

Politics

Very probably you might have expected Home Secretary Suella Braverman to be given the boot today.

Less easy to predict, and we can’t believe we’re typing this, was the return of David Cameron, the former Conservative PM becoming Rishi Sunak’s latest foreign secretary.

The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/r9fL9dIgzs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Cameron was made a life peer to enable to him to fill the role vacated by James Cleverly, who’s the new Home Secretary (keep up at the back!)

Seeing Suella Braverman sacked but David Cameron coming back in pic.twitter.com/nl0QsQYKku — Kendall Rowan (@kendallrowanx) November 13, 2023

We’ve rounded up 25 of our favourite gobsmacked responses here.

And we mention it again because it sent this classic Danny Dyer moment from back in the day wildly viral all over again, and it’s as satisfying now as it was then.

That line-up – for a Good Morning Britain spin-off, Good Evening Britain – looks even weirder now than it did then. And here are our favourite things people were saying about it today (again!).

The final “twat” on this is still up there with the greatest deliveries of a single word in British TV history. https://t.co/zvw8gNEmEw — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 13, 2023

I’d pay to hear Danny Dyer’s opinion on David Cameron’s appointment today. pic.twitter.com/74iUzstdCm — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 13, 2023

Forgot how good this clip is. Danny Dyer referring to David Cameron as a twat in Nice "with his trotters up", Jeremy Corbyn sat next to Pamela Anderson trying to hide his amusement, all whilst a confused David Ginola looks on, and a subtle "twat" at the end for good measure. https://t.co/4hEC15Sipt — Sam Somers (@SamSomers91) November 13, 2023

You know those engagement-bait posts that ask what's the best line delivery of all time? Well this is it here. The way Danny Dyer says "twat" at the end of this is the best line delivery of all time. https://t.co/bAsH1gYmz1 — Kieran Hurley (@kieran_hurley) November 13, 2023

Danny was right then and we need his voice right now. Someone stick a mic under his chin https://t.co/fu9XlZf79w — Miltos Yerolemou (@miltosyerolemou) November 13, 2023

Perfect clip this. Danny Dyer being a real one, but the fact that Corbyn is sat next to Pamela Anderson reacting to it. Perfect. — Owen (@Omnishambles90) November 13, 2023

Danny Dyer said all I have to say about David Cameron. pic.twitter.com/rh7fUPVMW5 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 13, 2023

To conclude …

BREAKING Danny Dyer reacts to the news David Cameron has returned pic.twitter.com/BtvbmKBx32 — Grace (@graceyldn) November 13, 2023

