David Cameron’s return sent this Danny Dyer moment wildly viral again and it’s as satisfying now as it was then

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2023

Very probably you might have expected Home Secretary Suella Braverman to be given the boot today.

Less easy to predict, and we can’t believe we’re typing this, was the return of David Cameron, the former Conservative PM becoming Rishi Sunak’s latest foreign secretary.

Cameron was made a life peer to enable to him to fill the role vacated by James Cleverly, who’s the new Home Secretary (keep up at the back!)

We’ve rounded up 25 of our favourite gobsmacked responses here.

And we mention it again because it sent this classic Danny Dyer moment from back in the day wildly viral all over again, and it’s as satisfying now as it was then.

That line-up – for a Good Morning Britain spin-off, Good Evening Britain – looks even weirder now than it did then. And here are our favourite things people were saying about it today (again!).

To conclude …

