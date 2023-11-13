David Cameron’s unexpected return sent this old Adam Boulton gag viral and it’s a proper humdinger

Politics

David Cameron’s unexpected return to frontline politics – foreign secretary, no less! – was the big unexpected twist of Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle on Monday.

The unlikeliest comeback since Dirty Den returned to EastEnders (readers of a certain age, look it up), Cameron’s elevation spoke volumes about the breadth and depth of talent available for the PM to choose from in the House of Commons. AKA: zero, zip, zilch, nada.

BREAKING: Former PM David Cameron has been seen entering Downing Street amid a government re-shuffle. Latest https://t.co/YV3ggpde5d Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8vEjPNnpzK — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 13, 2023

There were upsides of course – well, one upside – which was that it sent this fabulous old Adam Boulton gag viral on Twitter and it’s one of our favourite TV news moments, well ever.

Seeing David Cameron this morning reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/tRmA0d4UCN — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) November 13, 2023

Magnificently done, AB!

Doesn't matter how many times I've watched this video before. It will always make me laugh https://t.co/w1kHOOFZFC — Bee (@izziewithaY) November 13, 2023

And while we’re talking about viral clips that Cameron’s return sent into orbit again …

