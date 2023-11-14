Celebrity

People loved Adam Driver’s NSFW response to this no-filter question and every Hollywood star should do this

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2023

We’re big fans of Adam Driver in films such as Marriage Story and While We’re Young. Even Star Wars. Well, maybe not Star Wars.

We mention the actor because he’s got a new movie coming up, Ferrari, in which he plays – no spoilers here – Italian racing driver and motoring pioneer, Enzo Ferrari.

He was at a film festival in Poland when one particularly no-filter question/downright rude comment (delete according to taste) came up and his response was as brief as it was NSFW.

And it went wildly viral because, well, watch.

If only every Hollywood Q&A was this entertaining.

And here are our some of our favourite things people said about it.

Talking of which …

