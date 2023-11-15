This clip of ‘Pulp Fiction: The Musical’ is as joyously funny as you would hope

Entertainment

Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Do you like musicals? Then you’re going to love this clip of Pulp Fiction: The Musical shared by Bobby Fucking Weaver on Twitter and created by There I Ruined It on TikTok

Let’s jump straight in…

OMFG I'm dying hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/yBFzVo18nT — Bobby Fucking Weaver (@im7below) November 10, 2023

Brilliant! Others loved it too…

This right here is exactly why the internet was invented — Deryk Jones (@Derykj53Deryk) November 10, 2023

My God it’s beautiful!!! — Mothertaker (@Mothertakerr) November 10, 2023

A masterpiece! — Dan Finnigan (@danfinnigan) November 10, 2023

I didn’t know how bad I needed this today https://t.co/hXk9ycNMUY — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 10, 2023

I was going to go back to bed, but fuck it, I am gonna stay awake and watch this on repeat until January at least https://t.co/ZMrKjqSWYD — Looshie (@Wagalooshie) November 11, 2023

Just when you think this Hellscape has nothing left to offer… https://t.co/4TCqxW2Ofw — Noodles (@TheGnudz) November 10, 2023

Can we crowdfund this project? pic.twitter.com/7ot7ACI1D7 — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) November 11, 2023

The best use of 47 seconds you will find today. https://t.co/QFPUGOKkqS — Michael Manzo (@michaelmanzo90) November 10, 2023

We hope it reaches the West End.

