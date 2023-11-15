This clip of ‘Pulp Fiction: The Musical’ is as joyously funny as you would hope
Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Do you like musicals? Then you’re going to love this clip of Pulp Fiction: The Musical shared by Bobby Fucking Weaver on Twitter and created by There I Ruined It on TikTok
Let’s jump straight in…
OMFG I'm dying hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/yBFzVo18nT
— Bobby Fucking Weaver (@im7below) November 10, 2023
Brilliant! Others loved it too…
1.
This right here is exactly why the internet was invented
— Deryk Jones (@Derykj53Deryk) November 10, 2023
2.
My God it’s beautiful!!!
— Mothertaker (@Mothertakerr) November 10, 2023
3.
A masterpiece!
— Dan Finnigan (@danfinnigan) November 10, 2023
4.
I didn’t know how bad I needed this today https://t.co/hXk9ycNMUY
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 10, 2023
5.
This is genius https://t.co/MXMYX445si
— AlBerdeen (@Alfromsleep) November 11, 2023
6.
I was going to go back to bed, but fuck it, I am gonna stay awake and watch this on repeat until January at least https://t.co/ZMrKjqSWYD
— Looshie (@Wagalooshie) November 11, 2023
7.
Just when you think this Hellscape has nothing left to offer… https://t.co/4TCqxW2Ofw
— Noodles (@TheGnudz) November 10, 2023
8.
Can we crowdfund this project? pic.twitter.com/7ot7ACI1D7
— Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) November 11, 2023
9.
The best use of 47 seconds you will find today. https://t.co/QFPUGOKkqS
— Michael Manzo (@michaelmanzo90) November 10, 2023
We hope it reaches the West End.
Source There I Ruined It Image Screengrab