This clip of ‘Pulp Fiction: The Musical’ is as joyously funny as you would hope

David Harris. Updated November 15th, 2023

Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Do you like musicals? Then you’re going to love this clip of Pulp Fiction: The Musical shared by Bobby Fucking Weaver on Twitter and created by There I Ruined It on TikTok

Let’s jump straight in…

Brilliant! Others loved it too…

We hope it reaches the West End.

Source There I Ruined It Image Screengrab