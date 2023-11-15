You very probably know exactly what’s going to happen but it’ll get you in the end

Animals

Always be careful when near cows. Especially when leaning over. Next to water.

‘I’m cow and this is Jackass,’ said DiegoSikora who posted it in the corner of Reddit called ‘unexpected’. But is it that unexpected?

Warning: mildly NSFW …

Should have moooooved.

‘Why are they filming? As if they knew that was going to happen…’

Harpronicus ‘That bull was definitely a paid actor.’

An1retak ‘I would do anything for views, but I won’t do that.’

Source Reddit DiegoSikora