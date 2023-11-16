Celebrity

The fabulous payoff to this 16-second clip of the Tyson Fury documentary is knockout stuff

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2023

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has become the latest celebrity to have their very own fly-on-the-wall TV show.

Like us, you might not have seen much (or any) of At Home With The Furys on Netflix, but on the basis of this 16 seconds which has just gone viral on Twitter, we’re tempted to give it a go.

The exchange between Tyson and his – Google, Google – 13-year-old daughter Venezuela was shared by The Office podcast @WernhamBlogg for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom!

To conclude …

Here’s what the man himself – Tyson Fury not David Brent – had to say about his new TV show.

Source @WernhamBlogg