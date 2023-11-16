This unhappy Ryanair passenger wasn’t letting it lie and the airline’s comeback was business class
Here’s a tale of a disgruntled Ryanair passenger who simply wasn’t letting it lie.
It all began when @ameliaxasavin tweeted her displeasure after finding out what she thought was a window seat didn’t have a window. And it was returned by @Ryanair with interest.
So when the same thing happened to @ameliaxasavin on their return flight, they did this.
it’s ok @Ryanair , i fixed the issue on my return flight pic.twitter.com/Dr3JDJaZfr
— ameliaasavin (@ameliaxasavin) November 10, 2023
And Ryanair’s response was business class.
but not your art skills https://t.co/cbOKtEUzeY
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 15, 2023
Oof.
As usual @Ryanair pic.twitter.com/NZstjbtuUq
— Nsengu Snr. PhD (@anm_consult) November 15, 2023
That was personal
— Post Office (@PostOffice) November 15, 2023
I swear whoever runs this account is a genius…
— History Unraveled (@luca6290) November 15, 2023
