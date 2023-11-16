Twitter

This unhappy Ryanair passenger wasn’t letting it lie and the airline’s comeback was business class

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2023

Here’s a tale of a disgruntled Ryanair passenger who simply wasn’t letting it lie.

It all began when @ameliaxasavin tweeted her displeasure after finding out what she thought was a window seat didn’t have a window. And it was returned by @Ryanair with interest.

So when the same thing happened to @ameliaxasavin on their return flight, they did this.

And Ryanair’s response was business class.

Oof.

Source @Ryanair