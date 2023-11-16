13 of the funniest and most jaw-dropping Tinder exchanges that went viral this month

Life

It’s always a pleasure to take a deep dive into the corner of Reddit called ‘Everything about Tinder’, which is full of very funny and occasionally totally jaw-dropping exchanges.

Here are 13 of the most memorable – for varying reasons! – from the last month. And a word of warning – occasionally NSFW.

1. ‘Her profile said she is a dietician’

2. ‘She really came out swinging’

3. Bro ventured forth (he unmatched me after the last message)

4. ‘This floored me (she actually unmatched)’

5. ‘I swiped right bc of humor, I don’t know what I was expecting’

6. ‘What are your thoughts about mathematics?’

7. ‘If You’re Looking for Trouble’

