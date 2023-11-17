13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Much ado about nothing’

2. Joe Lycett 1, Suella Braverman 0 (again!)

Being unemployed is a lifestyle choice. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 13, 2023

3. This one really took off

it’s ok @Ryanair , i fixed the issue on my return flight pic.twitter.com/Dr3JDJaZfr — ameliaasavin (@ameliaxasavin) November 10, 2023

but not your art skills https://t.co/cbOKtEUzeY — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 15, 2023

4. ‘Right back at ya!’

5. ‘Heartburn’

6. ‘So break-upy’

My letter to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/7OBzaZnxr2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 14, 2023

This is so l break-uppy I can barely read it. All that’s missing is ‘and your friends are idiots, your car is crap, and I was only pretending to like French movies for you’ https://t.co/YzmJXkxpeS — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) November 14, 2023

7. ‘Normalise yelling at questioners’

When someone in the audience says the crash scenes in Ferrari “looked pretty harsh, drastic and I must say cheesy for me” and asked Adam what he thought pic.twitter.com/mXaF1LlTuf — Adam Driver Central (@adamdrivercentl) November 12, 2023

8. ‘Not a psycho, can’t relate’

