No matter what he does on I’m A Celeb, Nigel Farage will never be humiliated as satisfyingly as this Irish TV news interview

John Plunkett. Updated November 20th, 2023

You might not be watching him on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! but you can’t help but know that Nigel Farage is among the celebrities taking part in this year’s edition of the ITV show.

Here he is in the jungle, with fellow contestant Nella Rose, chowing down on something delightful.

And while we hope that producers hold nothing back when it comes to the former UKIP leader, whatever bush tucker trial he faces will surely not be as humiliating as this interview on Irish TV news from a little while back.

The exchange went viral again as Farage entered the jungle, and it’s a supremely satisfying watch which simply never, ever gets old.

Magnificent.

And just in case you were wondering it’s Claire Byrne talking to Farage on RTE One in the wake of this happening.

Source @MarieAnnUK