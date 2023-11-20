Celebrity

Walter Matthau’s classic toilet joke had Johnny Carson a little flushed

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2023

Back in 1981, Walther Matthau, alongside his acting partner and friend Jack Lemmon, appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson to promote their film Buddy Buddy.

While they were there, Walter decided to tell a joke about going to the toilet – which was not necessarily what Johnny Carson would have chosen as a topic.

We can’t lie – you can see the punchline coming, but his delivery is so good it doesn’t matter – and Johnny Carson’s face is a picture.

Source Michael Warburton Image Screengrab