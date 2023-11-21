17 people (and things) that new far right Argentina president Javier Milei looks like

News

As you’ll probably know by now, Argentina’s got themselves a new president and very scary he is too.

Far right Javier Milei has been likened to Wolverine and Trump, is nicknamed ‘the madman’ and has a fondness for welding chainsaws around (read more about him at this Guardian profile here).

Anywhere here he is.

Ladies n gentlemen.

The new right wing Argentinian president. Jesus fuckity fuck. pic.twitter.com/n05x2BLMI8 — The Ayrshire Separatist. (@DanielJMath1) November 20, 2023

And here.

Argentina’s new President. Trump with a chainsaw. I’m sure it will all go very well for them. pic.twitter.com/OZ0ol1wn2R — Brendan May (@bmay) November 20, 2023

Here’s what the country (and the rest of the world) can expect.

You might not realise just how radical the new Argentine president Javier Milei actually is. His plans for government departments: pic.twitter.com/GMyIoRAQO6 — Jamie Bartlett (@JamieJBartlett) November 20, 2023

And people – lots of people – have been sharing their thoughts on what he looks like. Apart from terrifying, obviously. And these people surely said it best.

1.

I’m 99% confident the new president of Argentina used to drink in Bilton Working Men’s Club and claimed to have a special key which could jackpot any fruit machine. pic.twitter.com/vhPjwmbi0l — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 20, 2023

2.

Argentina’s new president looks like he scored a famous FA Cup goal for Grimsby Town in the 1970s that still gets played every year on Football Focus pic.twitter.com/3CJ7TsICcs — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) November 20, 2023

3.

i see the new president of argentina looks like a bullseye contestant pic.twitter.com/ErUyp2y41P — Rondelle Hobbs (@RondelleHobbs) November 20, 2023

4.

why’s he got hair like he’s going to a razor light gig in 2007 pic.twitter.com/IERVgiPgzp — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) November 20, 2023

5.

Guy looks like a 1970’s West Yorkshire CID Det Sgt that everyone knows runs numerous prostitution & extortion rackets but is protected by the Chief Constable. Was transferred from Greater Manchester Police in 1975 “for unspecified reasons”. pic.twitter.com/ymSzBKgE6e — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) November 20, 2023

6.

your da when Mr. Brightside comes on at Bongo’s Bingo pic.twitter.com/WZEJ18uiZW — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) November 20, 2023

7.

Argentina’s new president looks like a fella from Drumshanbo that sorts you out with cheap coal whilst also running a bouncy castle business. pic.twitter.com/bMUntjNfKK — SligoStats (@SligoStats) November 20, 2023

8.