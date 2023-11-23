Bristol Airport unveiled a new ‘multi-faith area’ and flew into a storm of mockery – 17 favourite jokes

Twitter

Good news for people travelling to Bristol Airport to collect people from their travels.

They now have a ‘multi-faith area’ offering a bit of peace and quiet, a meditative space, if you will, while they wait for friends or family to touch down.

And a very good idea that sounds too. But the execution, well, it’s fair to say the execution looks like it leaves a little to be desired.

This week, we have opened a new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone. Located just off the Silver Zone roundabout, the new area provides customers with a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tgIusF1tIJ — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) November 23, 2023

And it’s fair to say the launch – just off the Silver Zone roundabout, you say? – encountered just a little bit of turbulence.

These 17 people surely said it best.

1.

Behold the glory of mankind’s structures dedicated to the worship of Godhttps://t.co/daa5qeyLm1 pic.twitter.com/J3hxmOpbou — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 23, 2023

2.

It looks like a bus shelter — Lady Zen (@CSG1973) November 23, 2023

3.

It has taken a long, long time, but I’m not sure they stayed faithful to Gaudi’s original design. https://t.co/NFpyCivGR6 — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) November 23, 2023

4.

You know that’s going to get vandalized and you know exactly how it’s going to get vandalized. pic.twitter.com/TYmqkbk2rj — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 23, 2023

5.

In the past I may have expressed my frustration that Britain can no longer build anything. I now take that all back. https://t.co/L7vXNBc3YT — Jon Horsley (@jonhorsley1) November 23, 2023

6.

Be waiting a while for God to Arriva. — Lord Flashheart (@Lordflashh3art) November 23, 2023

7.

Move over, Sagrada Familia, I have a new favourite religious building. https://t.co/hpE1797LCA — James O’Malley (@Psythor) November 23, 2023

8.

Fucking hell, I didn’t realise they’d finished repairing Notre Dame — Godfrey Elfwick™ (@GodfreyElfwick) November 23, 2023

9.