Bristol Airport unveiled a new ‘multi-faith area’ and flew into a storm of mockery – 17 favourite jokes
Good news for people travelling to Bristol Airport to collect people from their travels.
They now have a ‘multi-faith area’ offering a bit of peace and quiet, a meditative space, if you will, while they wait for friends or family to touch down.
And a very good idea that sounds too. But the execution, well, it’s fair to say the execution looks like it leaves a little to be desired.
This week, we have opened a new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone.
Located just off the Silver Zone roundabout, the new area provides customers with a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tgIusF1tIJ
— Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) November 23, 2023
And it’s fair to say the launch – just off the Silver Zone roundabout, you say? – encountered just a little bit of turbulence.
These 17 people surely said it best.
1.
Behold the glory of mankind’s structures dedicated to the worship of Godhttps://t.co/daa5qeyLm1 pic.twitter.com/J3hxmOpbou
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 23, 2023
2.
It looks like a bus shelter
— Lady Zen (@CSG1973) November 23, 2023
3.
It has taken a long, long time, but I’m not sure they stayed faithful to Gaudi’s original design. https://t.co/NFpyCivGR6
— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) November 23, 2023
4.
You know that’s going to get vandalized and you know exactly how it’s going to get vandalized. pic.twitter.com/TYmqkbk2rj
— inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 23, 2023
5.
In the past I may have expressed my frustration that Britain can no longer build anything. I now take that all back. https://t.co/L7vXNBc3YT
— Jon Horsley (@jonhorsley1) November 23, 2023
6.
Be waiting a while for God to Arriva.
— Lord Flashheart (@Lordflashh3art) November 23, 2023
7.
Move over, Sagrada Familia, I have a new favourite religious building. https://t.co/hpE1797LCA
— James O’Malley (@Psythor) November 23, 2023
8.
Fucking hell, I didn’t realise they’d finished repairing Notre Dame
— Godfrey Elfwick™ (@GodfreyElfwick) November 23, 2023
9.
That’s the problem with gods. You wait for one for ages, then five come at once https://t.co/4Y9gg23qYO
— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) November 23, 2023