Twitter

Bristol Airport unveiled a new ‘multi-faith area’ and flew into a storm of mockery – 17 favourite jokes

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2023

Good news for people travelling to Bristol Airport to collect people from their travels.

They now have a ‘multi-faith area’ offering a bit of peace and quiet, a meditative space, if you will, while they wait for friends or family to touch down.

And a very good idea that sounds too. But the execution, well, it’s fair to say the execution looks like it leaves a little to be desired.

And it’s fair to say the launch – just off the Silver Zone roundabout, you say? – encountered just a little bit of turbulence.

These 17 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2