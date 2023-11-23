Sports phone-in shows have peaked with this hilarious debate about Pixar’s Cars

Sports journalist and presenter, Stephen A Smith is known for the sports debate show First Take on ESPN and for his own Stephen A Smith Show on YouTube.

A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ

“When you think about the G.O.A.T. of sports, you think about Mike with six, Brady with seven rings, but where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen with seven Piston Cups?”

“I mean when you talk about Strip Weathers and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups. Strip Weathers – you forgot about him?

I am not about to sit here and argue with a grownass man about the movie Cars.”

“Stephen A, Cars is as real to little kids as …”

“YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID. YOU’RE 21! YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE SEVEN YEARS OLD.”