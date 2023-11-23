US

Sports phone-in shows have peaked with this hilarious debate about Pixar’s Cars

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 23rd, 2023

Sports journalist and presenter, Stephen A Smith is known for the sports debate show First Take on ESPN and for his own Stephen A Smith Show on YouTube.

He has just gone viral after proving that his knowledge is a lot more broad than viewers realised, thanks to a caller named Danny in Wisconsin. It’s a spectacular watch.

“When you think about the G.O.A.T. of sports, you think about Mike with six, Brady with seven rings, but where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen with seven Piston Cups?”

“I mean when you talk about Strip Weathers and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups. Strip Weathers – you forgot about him?

I am not about to sit here and argue with a grownass man about the movie Cars.”

“Stephen A, Cars is as real to little kids as …”

“YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID. YOU’RE 21! YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE SEVEN YEARS OLD.”

Stephen’s clip has been seen more than 26 million times in a day, picking up reactions like these.

Apparently …this is Danny.

Next week: Would Tigger’s dunk shot be able to defeat Shaquille O’Neal?

