Sports phone-in shows have peaked with this hilarious debate about Pixar’s Cars
Sports journalist and presenter, Stephen A Smith is known for the sports debate show First Take on ESPN and for his own Stephen A Smith Show on YouTube.
He has just gone viral after proving that his knowledge is a lot more broad than viewers realised, thanks to a caller named Danny in Wisconsin. It’s a spectacular watch.
A live caller tried to get me with a Cars question…it didn't go well for him pic.twitter.com/4oWClqoQrZ
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 22, 2023
“When you think about the G.O.A.T. of sports, you think about Mike with six, Brady with seven rings, but where do you rank a guy like Lightning McQueen with seven Piston Cups?”
“I mean when you talk about Strip Weathers and Lightning McQueen, they’re both tied with seven Piston Cups. Strip Weathers – you forgot about him?
I am not about to sit here and argue with a grownass man about the movie Cars.”
“Stephen A, Cars is as real to little kids as …”
“YOU’RE NOT A LITTLE KID. YOU’RE 21! YOU WOULD HAVE A POINT IF YOU WERE SEVEN YEARS OLD.”
Stephen’s clip has been seen more than 26 million times in a day, picking up reactions like these.
1.
tears down my face watching this https://t.co/ZMSpZVXp7Q
— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 22, 2023
2.
I really think this is one of the funniest unscripted moments ever aired on American television https://t.co/kX8Sy9shn0
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) November 22, 2023
3.
The 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Opinion has been won. Good luck next year everyone. https://t.co/MlAKCFUp1v
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 22, 2023
4.
Stephen A knowing about Lightning McQueen? pic.twitter.com/hsX4MYnCCs
— Jeremy (@DatDudeJeremy) November 22, 2023
5.
This is cinema https://t.co/AjJXuIVcJH
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 22, 2023
6.
I’ve been working on this show for 9 months.
This was easily my most jaw-dropping, enjoyable moment https://t.co/OibBTdeInS
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 22, 2023
7.
ANYWAY,
Won 7 Piston Cups in less than 10 years
Raced against MULTIPLE Legends, and DOMINATED an all car race where there were rally cars, f1 cars, and touring cars.
It took "The King" 36 years to get 7 piston cups.
I know my goat pic.twitter.com/iiuIofNqIU
— Ben (video editor) (@CtrlDub) November 22, 2023
8.
The entire movie hinges on the fact that Lightning gave up 1 Piston Cup (would be his 8th) to "do the right thing" smh that's MY GOAT pic.twitter.com/8p3QlQe23U
— The Breaks (@WatchTheBreaks) November 22, 2023
9.
Respect Doc Hudson bro. He may have raced against plumbers, but he the real goat. pic.twitter.com/20CWGrJ1es
— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 22, 2023
10.
Never thought I’d see mfs debate Lighting McQueen goat status on a call show
— Jaydee ⛧* (@wtfJaydee) November 22, 2023
11.
This is like when Messi scored 16 goals in four games https://t.co/u55oB7DM9d
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 22, 2023
12.
there is not a single politician in this country who would beat this man in an election i don’t care which party https://t.co/H3QG5Qa8ql
— ziyan (@ziyanm_) November 22, 2023
13.
sorry this is the hardest working man in sports https://t.co/Qy2j4yxTzG
— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) November 22, 2023
Apparently …this is Danny.
This was me https://t.co/XTeE2taPYd pic.twitter.com/ybIm1Mqqgo
— Goo$e (@gooseislooser) November 22, 2023
Next week: Would Tigger’s dunk shot be able to defeat Shaquille O’Neal?
