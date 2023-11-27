Entertainment

Someone put a clip of Van Morrison through a Chinese translation app and the result was… something else

David Harris. Updated November 27th, 2023

There’s no denying that grumpy misanthrope Van Morrison has a fantastic singing voice, but that voice is very much lost in translation when it’s fed through an app which converts spoken audio into Chinese.

The original powerful and captivating voice of ‘Van The Man’ becomes something else entirely. Here’s a very different version of his song Caravan, shared by John Frankensteiner on Twitter, it’s quite the listen…

Dare you press Play?

Hypnotic and a little scary! Here’s what others made of it …

1.

2.

3.

4.

But there’s more! Somebody then reverse translated the translation back into English and minds were blown…

6.

Woah! People reacted again, as you’d expect…

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We agree with Duncan Jones.

