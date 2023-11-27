Someone put a clip of Van Morrison through a Chinese translation app and the result was… something else

Entertainment

There’s no denying that grumpy misanthrope Van Morrison has a fantastic singing voice, but that voice is very much lost in translation when it’s fed through an app which converts spoken audio into Chinese.

The original powerful and captivating voice of ‘Van The Man’ becomes something else entirely. Here’s a very different version of his song Caravan, shared by John Frankensteiner on Twitter, it’s quite the listen…

Dare you press Play?

I put Van Morrison into a Chinese translator and I feel like I'm going insane pic.twitter.com/0TuPUQKEb8 — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 24, 2023

Hypnotic and a little scary! Here’s what others made of it …

I haven’t laughed so hard in a long time — Josh Fernandez (@joshfern) November 25, 2023

It’s made funnier by the fact he would absolutely hate this — Stunt Woodsman (@TubaToofpaste) November 24, 2023

We live in amazing times. I needed this. — Steve Coar (@SteveCoar) November 25, 2023

I am absolutely dying laughing at this — Ryan Nadler (@DerpasaurusR) November 24, 2023

But there’s more! Somebody then reverse translated the translation back into English and minds were blown…

I put the Chinese Van Morrison into a English translator and I don´t know anymore pic.twitter.com/6J1uClQ9Z4 — Mama Mambo (@mamamamb0) November 24, 2023

Woah! People reacted again, as you’d expect…

They said AI would change our life. — Rich Mills (@RJ_Mills) November 25, 2023

OMG — Real Wings Have Bones (@RealWingsBones) November 24, 2023

You may not like it, but this is what peak performance sounds like. https://t.co/WsgsMSixHP — Dan Magaha (@dgackey) November 24, 2023

Technology has finally gone too far. https://t.co/pWfsdQ7TjC — Graham Hughes (@GHughes1866) November 24, 2023

OMG I am CRYING https://t.co/nXLkPxCPDS — Ian McCausland (@ianmcc) November 24, 2023

We agree with Duncan Jones.

The lord’s work. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 24, 2023

