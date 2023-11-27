Jill Scott made a joke about Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge and these grown men’s fury made it so much funnier

Celebrity

To Sky’s comedy panel show A League of Their Own now, where the regular panellists include Lionesses legend Jill Scott.

Now, there was a time not long ago that women were few and far between on this sort of show, but thankfully that’s all changed now (and women presenters and pundits are now a common feature of men’s football too).

We mention it because this clip of Scott having a bit of a joke at the expense of former England star Daniel Sturridge and his failure to win the Premier League with Liverpool has just gone viral on Twitter.

Jill gives Sturridge some brutal advice on how he could have won the league with Liverpool! Brand new episode of ALOTO available on Sky On Demand & NOW TV.#DanielSturridge #Liverpool #ALOTO pic.twitter.com/y0K3204a8p — A League of Their Own (@ALOTO) November 24, 2023

It’s not so much about the joke – well, it is – but more about the fury it promoted among a certain type of fully grown man. And it made the whole thing so much funnier.

1.

wtf would Jill know about winning the premier league — Elijah (@szoboszl) November 26, 2023

2.

Roles reversed and Sturridge is the biggest misogynist walking the earth today, and cancelled across all of mainstream media. — Ryan (@RYXNSYNNXTT) November 27, 2023

3.

As if you'd know about winning a PL anyway Jill. The mask slipped ages ago and I hope people are seeing her now for what she really is. Well done Sturridge for not even acknowledging it or having to 'laugh it off' — Wanting FSG OUT #FSGOUT ⚔️ (@Lpool_5843) November 27, 2023

4.

Imagine the outcry if he'd said that 2 her — Neil Hood (@djneilhood) November 26, 2023

5.

That’s a low blow from Jill, really no need for that. Credit to Studge for staying calm. He could have hit back with the 22 goals he scored in the league that season plus the many assists. — ILYAS NAJIB (@theilyasnajib) November 27, 2023

6.

7.

Jill Scott ladies and gentlemen. If I speak my mind I’ll be banned from this platform — Alex Dunne (@alexdunne96) November 27, 2023

8.

Makes no sense considering he was one of their best players that season and wasn't the reason they bottled it during the run-in? — bertts (@berrtts) November 26, 2023

9.

Imagine if it was stirridge who did that to her — Jordan Delurey (@JordanDelurey) November 26, 2023

10.

Cheap shot. Very cheap. — Enrico Pallazzo (@matthewspooner) November 26, 2023

11.

What more could he have done? pic.twitter.com/3L2GflUJAj — STM (@SHANKTOWNMULA) November 27, 2023

We’re with @SamWhyte.

Only here for the adult men in the replies. https://t.co/l06J33Ljsd — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 27, 2023

Source @ALOTO H/T @SamWhyte