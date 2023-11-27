Celebrity

Jill Scott made a joke about Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge and these grown men’s fury made it so much funnier

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2023

To Sky’s comedy panel show A League of Their Own now, where the regular panellists include Lionesses legend Jill Scott.

Now, there was a time not long ago that women were few and far between on this sort of show, but thankfully that’s all changed now (and women presenters and pundits are now a common feature of men’s football too).

We mention it because this clip of Scott having a bit of a joke at the expense of former England star Daniel Sturridge and his failure to win the Premier League with Liverpool has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s not so much about the joke – well, it is – but more about the fury it promoted among a certain type of fully grown man. And it made the whole thing so much funnier.

We're with @SamWhyte.

