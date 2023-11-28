The Elgin Marbles row sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s never less than magnificent

Celebrity

As you may very well know by now, Rishi Sunak has cancelled a meeting with the Greek PM in a row over the Elgin Marbles (AKA the Parthenon Sculptures).

Sunak threw his toys (but not his marbles) out of the pram after Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Laura Kuenssberg that the marbles should be returned, as having some of the artefacts in London and the rest in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

“If I told you [to] cut the Mona Lisa in half… do you think your viewers would appreciate the beauty of the painting?” Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis says returning the Elgin Marbles to Greece is about “reunification” not “ownership”

#BBCLauraK https://t.co/DYK0KHQRgx pic.twitter.com/hOJbK84VcR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 26, 2023

Seems fair enough to us. But not to Sunak, who was presumably afraid he might have to express an actual opinion in person to another world leader, so binned their summit forthwith.

NEW: Rishi Sunak cancels meeting with the Greek PM in a row over the Elgin Marbles. Read more from me here @BBCNews: https://t.co/wTBPeT28Fs — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) November 27, 2023

And we mention it not because it shows what a small-minded weasel we have for a PM or anything like that, but because it sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s never less than magnificent.

In three words …

Beautifully truthfully observed https://t.co/xtNGlvocdu — sam robson (@samrobbo1664) November 28, 2023

And because it got us in the mood for a bit of Acaster, remember this classic?

In 2016, James Acaster perfectly predicted what life would be like outside the EU. Watch to the end ️ pic.twitter.com/Cg2YAneZhE — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 7, 2022

