Celebrity

The Elgin Marbles row sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s never less than magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated November 28th, 2023

As you may very well know by now, Rishi Sunak has cancelled a meeting with the Greek PM in a row over the Elgin Marbles (AKA the Parthenon Sculptures).

Sunak threw his toys (but not his marbles) out of the pram after Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Laura Kuenssberg that the marbles should be returned, as having some of the artefacts in London and the rest in Athens was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

Seems fair enough to us. But not to Sunak, who was presumably afraid he might have to express an actual opinion in person to another world leader, so binned their summit forthwith.

And we mention it not because it shows what a small-minded weasel we have for a PM or anything like that, but because it sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s never less than magnificent.

In three words …

And because it got us in the mood for a bit of Acaster, remember this classic?

Lots more James Acaster here! And over here, with the four James Acaster specials available on Netflix.

Source @OfAcaster @NetflixUK