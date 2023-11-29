This former Labour advisor’s two-footed attack on Kwasi Kwarteng was magnificently savage

Politics

Former chancellor for a day or two Kwasi Kwarteng has been back on the BBC’s Politics Live and one of his fellow panellists couldn’t believe it.

The panellist was former senior Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika and it’s fair to say she wasn’t holding back, she really wasn’t.

And it might be our favourite piece of political telly this week.

Ayesha Hazarika: "I do admire your chutzpah, Kwasi… getting lectures from you on the economy… is like getting advice on social care from Harold Shipman…" Kwasi Kwarteng: That metaphor is slightly inappropriate#PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/KsUl3wSqA5 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 29, 2023

Absolute oof.

These people should slink away in disgrace not given voice on the tele — Rob Banker ️‍ (@robjoe11) November 29, 2023

a) it's a simile, not a metaphor

b) it's entirely appropriate — Roy Motteram ☂️ (@RoyMotteram) November 29, 2023

She's hit the fecking Bullseye without even looking https://t.co/lSbyL7rTYj — The man in Black (@hitchj1) November 29, 2023

Why in the living fuck is Kwarteng on TV? — GeordiePolitico (@PolitcoGeordie) November 29, 2023

Source @Haggis_UK