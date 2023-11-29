Politics

This former Labour advisor’s two-footed attack on Kwasi Kwarteng was magnificently savage

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2023

Former chancellor for a day or two Kwasi Kwarteng has been back on the BBC’s Politics Live and one of his fellow panellists couldn’t believe it.

The panellist was former senior Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika and it’s fair to say she wasn’t holding back, she really wasn’t.

And it might be our favourite piece of political telly this week.

Absolute oof.

Source @Haggis_UK