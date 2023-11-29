Videos

This ‘ultimate Friend Zone’ moment will have you cringing into next year and is all too relatable

Poke Staff. Updated November 29th, 2023

We just looked up ‘ultimate Friend Zone’ in the dictionary – it’s a weird dictionary, okay? – and we found this.

It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was posted by @NoCapFights and it’s very funny and also entirely relatable.

Our teenage years (and, full disclosure, basically our entire adult life) has been full of moments, if not specifically like this, then something very like it.

Mega oof.

Source @NoCapFights