17 times the Front of Christmas tree vs Back of Christmas tree meme hit the bullseye
It’s December. Sorry to blurt out the harsh reality, but that vow to be more organised and get your shopping and wrapping done early this year …that ship has sailed.
A lot of people plan to put their Christmas trees up this weekend, so we thought it might be a good time to remind everyone of the rule – maximum effort for the bits that show, minimal effort for the rest.
This meme explains what we mean without even using trees.
1.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Xn3hYR3Np8
— Anna (@anna_bobs) November 28, 2023
2.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/i3LzkJbK41
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) November 29, 2023
3.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/zbbUoSWaPh
— Radio X (@RadioX) November 30, 2023
4.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/BNMTdwgvnD
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 29, 2023
5.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/aClQeadiov pic.twitter.com/IZSl8GWIS8
— Hannah 🙂 DW SPOILERS (@RaaRaaPatracleo) November 30, 2023
6.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/enHGm9OD8K
— JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 29, 2023
7.
Front of the Back of the
Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/x22SmfaroP
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) December 3, 2022
8.
front of the back of the
Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/gvUcb4RcEe
— Wilde Thingy (@wildethingy) December 4, 2021
9.
Front of the Back of the
Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/jG1bvZ5ZQT
— Trinity Votes (@TrinityMustache) November 29, 2021
10.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/NKPjAPw899 pic.twitter.com/csOQINlsWT
— Samuel Deakin (@TheSamuelDeakin) November 30, 2023
11.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Fsle2D7OcK
— I Choose Birmingham (@ichoosemag) November 29, 2023
12.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/kmKwa939Ye
— Ho-Ho-Hoody (@Mister_Haytch) November 28, 2023
13.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/yXPRwqHa0o pic.twitter.com/hVnVgzvoYs
— Den_exo_onoma (@Den_exo_leme) November 30, 2023
14.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/DSuCcC0EKg
— Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) November 28, 2023
15.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/Vbr8SoYYRp
— Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 30, 2023
16.
Front of the Back of the
Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/D5pMDaOmt8
— No Nick Knowles November (@TheRstott) November 27, 2023
17.
Front of Christmas tree Back of Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/7RuwXTdazj
— Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) November 28, 2023
Here’s a bonus edition from u/Elgarr2 on Reddit.
READ MORE
Think it’s too soon for these 15 Christmas memes? Prepare to be pissed off
Image u/Elgarr2