Twitter

17 times the Front of Christmas tree vs Back of Christmas tree meme hit the bullseye

Poke Staff. Updated December 1st, 2023

It’s December. Sorry to blurt out the harsh reality, but that vow to be more organised and get your shopping and wrapping done early this year …that ship has sailed.

A lot of people plan to put their Christmas trees up this weekend, so we thought it might be a good time to remind everyone of the rule – maximum effort for the bits that show, minimal effort for the rest.

This meme explains what we mean without even using trees.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Here’s a bonus edition from u/Elgarr2 on Reddit.

READ MORE

Think it’s too soon for these 15 Christmas memes? Prepare to be pissed off

Image u/Elgarr2