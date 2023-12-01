17 times the Front of Christmas tree vs Back of Christmas tree meme hit the bullseye

Twitter

It’s December. Sorry to blurt out the harsh reality, but that vow to be more organised and get your shopping and wrapping done early this year …that ship has sailed.

A lot of people plan to put their Christmas trees up this weekend, so we thought it might be a good time to remind everyone of the rule – maximum effort for the bits that show, minimal effort for the rest.

This meme explains what we mean without even using trees.

1.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Xn3hYR3Np8 — Anna (@anna_bobs) November 28, 2023

2.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/i3LzkJbK41 — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) November 29, 2023

3.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/zbbUoSWaPh — Radio X (@RadioX) November 30, 2023

4.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/BNMTdwgvnD — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 29, 2023

5.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/aClQeadiov pic.twitter.com/IZSl8GWIS8 — Hannah 🙂 DW SPOILERS (@RaaRaaPatracleo) November 30, 2023

6.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/enHGm9OD8K — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 29, 2023

7.

Front of the Back of the

Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/x22SmfaroP — Eugene (@eugeneh84) December 3, 2022

8.

front of the back of the

Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/gvUcb4RcEe — Wilde Thingy (@wildethingy) December 4, 2021

9.

Front of the Back of the

Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/jG1bvZ5ZQT — Trinity Votes (@TrinityMustache) November 29, 2021

10.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/NKPjAPw899 pic.twitter.com/csOQINlsWT — Samuel Deakin (@TheSamuelDeakin) November 30, 2023

11.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Fsle2D7OcK — I Choose Birmingham (@ichoosemag) November 29, 2023

12.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/kmKwa939Ye — Ho-Ho-Hoody (@Mister_Haytch) November 28, 2023

13.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree https://t.co/yXPRwqHa0o pic.twitter.com/hVnVgzvoYs — Den_exo_onoma (@Den_exo_leme) November 30, 2023

14.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/DSuCcC0EKg — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) November 28, 2023

15.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/Vbr8SoYYRp — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 30, 2023

16.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/D5pMDaOmt8 — No Nick Knowles November (@TheRstott) November 27, 2023

17.

Front of Christmas tree Back of Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/7RuwXTdazj — Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) November 28, 2023

Here’s a bonus edition from u/Elgarr2 on Reddit.

Image u/Elgarr2