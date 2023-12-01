Pics

Miriam Margolyes absolutely nails it when talking about using pronouns

David Harris. Updated December 1st, 2023

We’re not alone in our adoration of the gloriously potty-mouthed Miriam Margolyes and now she’s given us all a reason to love her all the more.

She was appearing on the Graham Norton Show, when she started to talk about Trans people and the use of pronouns. Judging by the audience reaction her wise words struck a chord. Let’s jump straight in …

“If you can make someone happy and give them a sense of themselves, then do it.”

Wonderful stuff! Thanks to Paul for sharing the clip on Twitter.

It also struck a chord with many other folk over there …

God bless you, Miriam Margolyes.

Source Paul Image Screengrab