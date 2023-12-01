Miriam Margolyes absolutely nails it when talking about using pronouns

Pics

We’re not alone in our adoration of the gloriously potty-mouthed Miriam Margolyes and now she’s given us all a reason to love her all the more.

She was appearing on the Graham Norton Show, when she started to talk about Trans people and the use of pronouns. Judging by the audience reaction her wise words struck a chord. Let’s jump straight in …

God bless Miriam Margolyes! Absolutely spot on, and a great reaction from the audience – this is the true face of public feeling about trans folk and pronouns ️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/TqMRebugIl — Paul (@PaulSimon1971) November 3, 2023

“If you can make someone happy and give them a sense of themselves, then do it.”

Wonderful stuff! Thanks to Paul for sharing the clip on Twitter.

It also struck a chord with many other folk over there …

1.

She is always spot on. Even when she is swearing. — Jamie A (@JamieAdStories) November 4, 2023

2.

She said it all! I love Miriam because she knows the importance of – and practices – listening to people and changing your opinion if it’s wrong. If she can do it at 82 then the rest of us don’t have any excuse. — Lisa Hafey ‍♀️ (@LisaHafey) November 4, 2023

3.

Wonderful lady all round. Look past the swearing and fart jokes, and there's so much warmth and heart for one person. Not to mention the iconic voice of the Cadburys Caramel rabbit. — Lord Berty KC (@BertyJam) November 4, 2023

4.

I love her willingness to be curious and to learn, it’s how I hope I will still be if I get to be her age — Jazzy B (@JazzyB_Good) November 3, 2023

5.

What she said was so true, I struggled a bit with "they, them" but when Miriam said what she said I realised how silly I had been. — Kathleen Tringle MBE, OBE, CBE, GTTO (@KTringle) November 3, 2023

6.

About grammar: “they” was once accepted as singular first person. So for anyone saying it’s “wrong,” it was once the norm. Grammar changes over time. And to paraphrase the great Thomas Jefferson, ‘It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg’ to use others’ preferred pronouns. — Dr. Unicorn (@RebornUnicorn1) November 4, 2023

7.

I’m a 6’4 tattooed politically incorrect ex chef and straight but I believe everyone deserves to be happy so if me calling someone by what they ask me to call them makes them happy why not do it?? — j (@shamuwrfuc) November 5, 2023

8.

Fabulous. My mum says the same, minus the fucks & she’s 96. I hate it when people defend the older generation for not being able to cope with pronouns & transitioning. Alice’s grannies were amazing and both in their 90’s when we told them they had another granddaughter https://t.co/B0qH2h7c2w — Caroline Litman‍‍‍‍ ️‍⚧️️‍️‍♀️ (@alicemydaughter) November 4, 2023

9.

I genuinely believe Miriam Margolyes should be on the Graham Norton show every week just as a constant for the other guests to interact with and enjoy https://t.co/zBda0JpvTx — Sophie Deck the Halls (@SophLouiseHall) November 4, 2023

10.

The resounding applause from the audience should let anyone know that the vast majority of the public support Trans & enby folk. https://t.co/Wi6TR6Ornn — Bloomeroid (@Bloomeroid) November 4, 2023

11.

"my name is Gregory but I prefer it if you'd call me Greg." "Greg? No I can't abide that, your parents called you Gregory and thus Gregory you will be." Why would you take this approach? Why would you willfully insist on calling someone what they don't wish to be called? https://t.co/DbcJJiJ0vz — Cllr Collins (@gregrythegreen) November 4, 2023

God bless you, Miriam Margolyes.

READ MORE

Miriam Margolyes was back as an agony aunt on This Morning and went just as viral as you’d expect (NSFW)

Source Paul Image Screengrab