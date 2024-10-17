This guy baked a cake for his friend’s birthday at a restaurant but then half of it mysteriously vanished

Life birthdays restaurants

Talk about having your cake and eating it too.

Ryan Nordheimer, a cook based in New York, recently went viral on social media for sharing the story of how he baked a cake for his friend’s birthday party held at a restaurant in the city.

A restaurant ate half the Birthday Cake he made for his friend. They served the cake backstage and when asked for the rest of the cake they said it was all gone. pic.twitter.com/ZW00pWPE2W — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) October 3, 2024

The gist of the story is: Ryan made this huge cake. When it came to serving it, after the ‘Happy Birthday’ presentation, the restaurant staff insisted on cutting the cake out the back rather than in front of everybody. They said it was for safety reasons – even though it was a steak restaurant where people were presumably using a lot of sharp knives.

When the cake slices came out, they were tiny slivers. Ryan explained there were 12 people at the dinner so at the very most, half the cake would have been used.

Cut to the end of the night when Ryan asked for remaining half of the cake to take home – only to be told by the restaurant staff that the birthday guests had eaten it all and there was none left.

Twitter/X user MrsJellySantos shared Ryan’s story, and the follow-up where Ryan explained that the restaurant had admitted its fault. Not that its staff ate it, you understand, but that it was probably misplaced or thrown out by mistake.

Update. The restaurant reached out and they looked at the footage and confirmed that not all of the cake was served. They offered dinner for two as compensation. Also he said the birthday friend is getting a kick out of seeing his birthday cake make tabloids. pic.twitter.com/AXp0Aqk20F — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) October 4, 2024

Anyway, Ryan is all cool about it now. But the reactions from people online make the story even better.

1.

They cut the friends’ cake like: pic.twitter.com/MxWfF2xf97 — 90 Day Veeyoncé (@TeaVee20) October 3, 2024

2.

Obviously these ppl in the back never stole cakes before how you slim-cut the cake and then say it’s all gone.. slim cut it , take your 1/4 and send out the half.. no one will ever know — ralph beckford (@RalphB18) October 6, 2024

3.

This why you gotta have a mean friend in the group at all times. https://t.co/Nbk4PsNf9C — Mikelle Street (@MikelleStreet) October 4, 2024

4.

5.

The kitchen staff was in the back like: pic.twitter.com/rdKD8xcAfi — Franklin Saint-Laurent (@MardyMarvel) October 3, 2024

6.

Ok never have I heard that cutting your own (self brought) cake is a hazard in a restaurant. It’s a fucking steak house with steak knives. The whole place is a fucking hazard‍♀️ — Tonya S.C. (@MulattoTSC) October 4, 2024

7.

I wish he made it with weed in it. — Mara Rose Chicago (@mrosevip) October 4, 2024

8.

I promise I would’ve called the police and somebody would’ve got arrested for theft that day pic.twitter.com/2bUAFLmAG9 — Barb Dre ✩ (@TearsOfMedellin) October 4, 2024

9.

lord I would be on the news https://t.co/lJlkbZkKQU — izzy (@dykesports) October 3, 2024

10.

LOOK I’m always on the side of service workers but…you don’t take someone’s birthday cake! I would have discovered my inner Karen and made a scene. https://t.co/qZtvuxa6RQ — Carly K (@djeterg19) October 4, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/MrsJellySantos