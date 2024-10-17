Life birthdays restaurants

This guy baked a cake for his friend’s birthday at a restaurant but then half of it mysteriously vanished

Poke Reporter. Updated October 17th, 2024

Talk about having your cake and eating it too.

Ryan Nordheimer, a cook based in New York, recently went viral on social media for sharing the story of how he baked a cake for his friend’s birthday party held at a restaurant in the city.

The gist of the story is: Ryan made this huge cake. When it came to serving it, after the ‘Happy Birthday’ presentation, the restaurant staff insisted on cutting the cake out the back rather than in front of everybody. They said it was for safety reasons – even though it was a steak restaurant where people were presumably using a lot of sharp knives.

When the cake slices came out, they were tiny slivers. Ryan explained there were 12 people at the dinner so at the very most, half the cake would have been used.

Cut to the end of the night when Ryan asked for remaining half of the cake to take home – only to be told by the restaurant staff that the birthday guests had eaten it all and there was none left.

Twitter/X user MrsJellySantos shared Ryan’s story, and the follow-up where Ryan explained that the restaurant had admitted its fault. Not that its staff ate it, you understand, but that it was probably misplaced or thrown out by mistake.

Anyway, Ryan is all cool about it now. But the reactions from people online make the story even better.

