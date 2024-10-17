A Tory MP said Kemi Badenoch’s young family should rule her out the leadership race and Rachel Parris’s comeback beat all comers

Celebrity conservative party Kemi Badenoch Rachel parris

The Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope caused no end of outrage today after he said he wouldn’t be supporting Kemi Badenoch’s bid to be Tory leader because she was ‘preoccupied with her own children’.

The former Cabinet minister who’s been around long enough to have served under Margaret Thatcher suggested that having a young family – Badenoch has three young children – was incompatible with being Leader of the Opposition.

He didn’t say the same about her rival, Robert Jenrick, even though he also has three young kids. No surprise there, then.

NEW: Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope says Kemi Badenoch is “preoccupied with her children” and “you can’t spend all your time with your family at the same time as being leader of the opposition”. He was speaking on this month’s @itvmeridian The Last Word. @itvnewspolitics pic.twitter.com/1qUF9Do7A6 — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) October 17, 2024

His rantings prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

We all remember Christopher raising the same concerns about Boris Johnson’s 9 children. Right?.. RIGHT?! https://t.co/zGZp7MR1AO — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) October 17, 2024

Outrageous but predictable comments from Christopher Chope. The idea that women can’t hold positions with huge responsibility and still manage to be brilliant mums is antiquated, insulting and chauvinistic, to say the least. https://t.co/DPXK0qApoW — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) October 17, 2024

In which Christopher Chope MP manages to achieve the seemingly impossible task of making me like something about Kemi Badenoch. https://t.co/5lLhpt01mD — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 17, 2024

“So, @KemiBadenoch – what was the moment you figured you’d probably win this race. What was your biggest help?” https://t.co/KwQMuSLd8e — emily m (@maitlis) October 17, 2024

… but surely no-one said it better than the estimable Rachel Parris.

So, we have the US Republicans saying Harris can’t lead because she doesn’t have children of her own, and this old Tory, saying Badenoch can’t lead because she DOES have children. It’s *almost* like women can’t win. https://t.co/Q1Rp20mVqm — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 17, 2024

Nailed it.

This mansplainer wasn’t buying it though.

You’re taking a giant leap from what some a***holes are saying & applying this to ‘all women can’t win’. It’s key to point out the stupidity & misogyny of these statements & the individuals promoting them whilst championing what each individual can do to counter this. — Jonathan Houghton ️ (@SacduLac) October 17, 2024

And Parris’s response just made it even better.

Thank you for your advice. You’re right, I hadn’t spotted the misogyny or the stupidity. I’ll try harder next time. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 17, 2024

