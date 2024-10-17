Celebrity conservative party Kemi Badenoch Rachel parris

A Tory MP said Kemi Badenoch’s young family should rule her out the leadership race and Rachel Parris’s comeback beat all comers

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2024

The Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope caused no end of outrage today after he said he wouldn’t be supporting Kemi Badenoch’s bid to be Tory leader because she was ‘preoccupied with her own children’.

The former Cabinet minister who’s been around long enough to have served under Margaret Thatcher suggested that having a young family – Badenoch has three young children – was incompatible with being Leader of the Opposition.

He didn’t say the same about her rival, Robert Jenrick, even though he also has three young kids. No surprise there, then.

His rantings prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… but surely no-one said it better than the estimable Rachel Parris.

Nailed it.

This mansplainer wasn’t buying it though.

And Parris’s response just made it even better.

Follow @rachelparris here!

READ MORE

This voter’s A++ question had Trump floundering and the faces of these women in the studio audience said it all

Source @rachelparris