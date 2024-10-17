This voter’s A++ question had Trump floundering and the faces of these women in the studio audience said it all

US donald trump US elections

Donald Trump has been back on the US presidential campaign trail, this time train questions from ordinary voters, including this man who no longer supports the former president and wanted to know how he was going to win his vote back.

And it went viral because Romiro Gonzalez’s question was so very good and Trump’s answer so very, very inadequate. And in particular because of the looks of the women in the audience which spoke volumes.

Voter: I am a Republican that’s no longer registered. Your inaction during your presidency was a little disturbing to me. What happened during January 6th and the fact that you waited so long to take action while your supporters were attacking the Capitol. Coronavirus, I thought… pic.twitter.com/Z6JFVUouZX — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024

And the looks on the faces of these women in the studio audience surely spoke for us all.

OMG. Look at the audience reaction at :05 https://t.co/bOLhP8Hurj — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 17, 2024

And the exchange went wildly viral prompting no end of comment. These people said it best.

1.

Dude came from the top rope. This is what America has been waiting for by the “Journalists”. pic.twitter.com/HaF3IiARxn — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 17, 2024

2.

This is the best question anyone has ever asked him! — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 17, 2024

3.

It’s been a long time since Donald Trump was in a room full of people who were visibly not buying what he was selling. And he doesn’t know what to do. https://t.co/JFnJGoK5LK — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) October 17, 2024

4.

Ramiro Gonzales — asking this question, needs to have a parade thrown for him. He never needs to buy a beer in any bar anywhere in America — ever again. https://t.co/i63BnjVjle — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 17, 2024

5.

Trump, of course, answered with a stream of lies. But these women in the audience don’t look like they were buying them. https://t.co/6He7ih8B4D pic.twitter.com/pB7mj0feAz — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2024

6.

Look at that piece of shit grab his ear like he can’t hear what the guy is saying — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 17, 2024

7.