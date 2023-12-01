Celebrity

Piers Morgan was called out by a guest on his own TV show over his right royal revelations and it’s a fabulous watch

Poke Staff. Updated December 1st, 2023

As you might not have been able to avoid by now, Piers Morgan used his Talk TV show to name the two senior Royals alleged to have discussed the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unborn son.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named in a since pulped Dutch version of the Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

Morgan has barely stopped talking about it since, but we mention it not because of what Morgan had to say but because of this reaction on Thursday night from one of his guests.

It’s Tessa Dunlop, writer, historian and broadcaster, and it’s fair to say she wasn’t holding back.

Wiped the floor (and the doormat) with him.

And it turns out it’s not the first time Dunlop has done this to Morgan. Remember this?

