Piers Morgan was called out by a guest on his own TV show over his right royal revelations and it’s a fabulous watch

As you might not have been able to avoid by now, Piers Morgan used his Talk TV show to name the two senior Royals alleged to have discussed the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unborn son.

King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named in a since pulped Dutch version of the Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

“If Dutch people walking into a book shop can see these names then you, the British people are entitled to know, too." Piers Morgan decides to name the two members of the Royal Family accused of racism in pulled copies of Omid Scobie's book @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/CkmMRLYaKO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 29, 2023

Morgan has barely stopped talking about it since, but we mention it not because of what Morgan had to say but because of this reaction on Thursday night from one of his guests.

It’s Tessa Dunlop, writer, historian and broadcaster, and it’s fair to say she wasn’t holding back.

Wiped the floor (and the doormat) with him.

Well said

Good description of piers

A great big gob of flem — poppyglum (@Eq5tFpM2eBw9PZi) November 30, 2023

And it turns out it’s not the first time Dunlop has done this to Morgan. Remember this?

Piers Morgan don't like being told about himself. pic.twitter.com/ekCwJ0An1f — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 15, 2022

Source @Chrisviews43