This ‘annual diamond’ of a Twitter exchange has been going viral again and it’s an evergreen Christmas treat

Twitter

As the first doors on everyone’s advent calendars have been opened, it must be time for this evergreen Christmas treat.

Well, @DannyDutch reckons it is over on Twitter so that’s good enough for us.

Since it’s the 1st of December now, is it too early for this annual diamond of a tweet? pic.twitter.com/7GmN1Pdqe8 — Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) December 1, 2023

And it wasn’t only @DannyDutch.

To celebrate the start of December, please join me in celebrating the greatest Christmas tweet ever written. pic.twitter.com/rZ8tQ9AUpp — Ginger Tucci (@Ginger_Tucci) December 1, 2023

Never gets old.

Never too early for that tweet — shhhh (@leigh_fell) December 1, 2023

READ MORE

17 times the Front of Christmas tree vs Back of Christmas tree meme hit the bullseye

Source @DannyDutch Image Unsplash Mark Rabe