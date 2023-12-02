Just one more reason why you shouldn’t wax your nose hairs
This attempt to wax a woman’s nose hairs – already a bad idea because they’re a line of defence for the body – went from bad to worse and then on to even worse than that.
Nose waxing goes hilariously wrong
byu/lifesnotperfect infunny
Reddit users were appalled at the attempted nasal baldifying, and – let’s be honest – pretty amused at her self-inflicted plight.
Leave your nose hairs alone y’all! They’re in there for a reason.
Elle3786
Nose hairs are incredibly important. That’s one area you should never ever wax.
MegamanGaming
I’d say if there was truly one area to never wax it would be the eyeballs.
Jopkins
I’ve never heard of waxing INSIDE your nose. Maybe trimming if the hairs stick out, but not complete removal. Fucking wild that this exists. Why?
hihelloneighboroonie
Ewww.
AliensHateCelery
What the heck, NOSE waxing? Whats next, skin removing? I am ready to leave this planet now (ok, maybe I’ll get an appt for nose waxing first).
montihun
Rumour has it the wax is still in her nostril.
Doodlemombxtch
So what ended up happening? Did they have to put her down?
Baconistastee
I don’t know, I think she nailed it.
OscarDevine
Legend says that she has a plugged nose to this day.
Crovali
Some strong roots.
Key_Plankton_3508
For contrast, here’s a “successful” nose waxing.
Don’t do it, kids!
Source r/funny